Mon, Aug 18, 2025
Himachal government sanctions additional 3.50 crore for Pachaad assembly constituency

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Published on: Aug 18, 2025 06:24 am IST

A spokesperson of the public works department informed that once completed, this bridge would go a long way in providing significant relief and seamless connectivity to thousands of residents, especially the gram panchayats of Karganoo, Rajgarh, Tikker, Pabiyana, Drabli, Wasni and Daron Devriaya

The Himachal government has released an additional amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.50 crore for the construction of a vital bridge over the Giri River, aimed at strengthening road connectivity between Chabyoga (Pachaad) and Salamu (Rajgarh) in Pachaad assembly constituency of Sirmour district. (File)
A spokesperson of the public works department informed that once completed, this bridge would go a long way in providing significant relief and seamless connectivity to thousands of residents, especially the gram panchayats of Karganoo, Rajgarh, Tikker, Pabiyana, Drabli, Wasni and Daron Devriaya.

The spokesperson added, “The state government remains steadfast in its commitment to equitable development. Roads and bridges are the backbone of progress, and we are prioritising investment in rural connectivity to ensure that no area remains isolated from the mainstream of development.”

