Search
Tue, Nov 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Himachal government signs MoU to engage farming community in afforestation

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Published on: Nov 25, 2025 05:30 am IST

Principal chief conservator of forests Sanjay Sood signed the MOU on behalf of the state government with chief executive officer Kavin Kumar Kandsamy, on behalf of the Company

In a move aimed to benefit 50,000 farmers, Himachal Pradesh forest department has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Singapore based company--Proclime-- on Monday to engage the community for afforestation under the Him Evergreen project.

Speaking on the occasion, the Himachal CM said that this afforestation and carbon credit project would play a vital role in strengthening climate resilience, improving farmer livelihoods and supporting India’s long-term net-zero goals. (File)
Speaking on the occasion, the Himachal CM said that this afforestation and carbon credit project would play a vital role in strengthening climate resilience, improving farmer livelihoods and supporting India’s long-term net-zero goals. (File)

The MoU was signed in the presence of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Principal chief conservator of forests Sanjay Sood signed the MOU on behalf of the state government with chief executive officer Kavin Kumar Kandsamy, on behalf of the Company.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that this afforestation and carbon credit project would play a vital role in strengthening climate resilience, improving farmer livelihoods and supporting India’s long-term net-zero goals. It would benefit more than 50,000 farmers across the state by integrating tree plantation on farmlands and field bunds.

He directed the forest department to provide financial assistance and hand holdings to the farmers encouraging them to plant saplings on their lands. He said that they would receive benefits of the carbon credit after five years and 30% profit of the company would go to the farmers. This project would be implemented in three phases and would go a long way in increasing the green cover in the State besides providing large scale employment opportunities and livelihoods to the farming community.

The CM said that this project was expected to generate significant long-term climate benefits through carbon sequestration, while also delivering multiple co-benefits, including improved soil health and reduced erosion, enhanced on-farm biodiversity and additional income opportunities for participating farming communities.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal government signs MoU to engage farming community in afforestation
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Himachal Pradesh's forest department has partnered with Singapore's Proclime to enhance afforestation for 50,000 farmers under the Him Evergreen project. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the initiative's role in climate resilience and farmer livelihoods, promising carbon credit benefits after five years. The project aims to improve green cover and provide employment opportunities while enhancing soil health and biodiversity.