Himachal government signs MoU to engage farming community in afforestation

In a move aimed to benefit 50,000 farmers, Himachal Pradesh forest department has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Singapore based company--Proclime-- on Monday to engage the community for afforestation under the Him Evergreen project.

The MoU was signed in the presence of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Principal chief conservator of forests Sanjay Sood signed the MOU on behalf of the state government with chief executive officer Kavin Kumar Kandsamy, on behalf of the Company.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that this afforestation and carbon credit project would play a vital role in strengthening climate resilience, improving farmer livelihoods and supporting India’s long-term net-zero goals. It would benefit more than 50,000 farmers across the state by integrating tree plantation on farmlands and field bunds.

He directed the forest department to provide financial assistance and hand holdings to the farmers encouraging them to plant saplings on their lands. He said that they would receive benefits of the carbon credit after five years and 30% profit of the company would go to the farmers. This project would be implemented in three phases and would go a long way in increasing the green cover in the State besides providing large scale employment opportunities and livelihoods to the farming community.

The CM said that this project was expected to generate significant long-term climate benefits through carbon sequestration, while also delivering multiple co-benefits, including improved soil health and reduced erosion, enhanced on-farm biodiversity and additional income opportunities for participating farming communities.