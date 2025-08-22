Himachal governor pays tribute to former UP CM Kalyan Singh on his fourth death anniversary

Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla offered floral tributes and paid his homage on the fourth death anniversary of Padma Vibhushan Kalyan Singh at Raj Bhavan on Thursday. A two-minute silence was also observed in his memory. He said that Kalyan Singh served in various prestigious positions and remained governor of Rajasthan and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. He recalled Kalyan Singh’s significant contribution to the nation, society and public welfare, stating that his life and service would always be remembered with respect. Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla (File)

Later, during the day, Shukla released the book “Ashadh Ka Pratham Diwas” on Thursday. The book has been authored by Himachal Pradesh Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation managing director Prithi Pal Singh and is a poetic Hindi rendering of the immortal classic Meghadootam by Mahakavi Kalidasa.

Through this translation, the author has sought to revive the timeless beauty, imagination and emotional depth of Kalidasa in a contemporary idiom, making it more accessible to present-day readers, particularly students and youth.

The foreword to the book has been written by former Himachal Pradesh chief minister and noted author Shanta Kumar, who has described it as an outstanding literary endeavour.