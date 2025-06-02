Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
Himachal govt college student dies by suicide, female friend booked

ByPress Trust of India, Mandi
Jun 02, 2025 05:28 AM IST

The incident came to light on Saturday when other students of the college knocked on the door of the victim, a fourth semester Computer Science student, and they broke it down upon receiving no response. Rushing into the room they found his body

A student of a government college was died by suicide in his hostel room in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district with police recovering a suicide note in which he blamed a female collegemate for him taking the extreme step, officials said on Sunday.

Police recovered a suicide note from the room which revealed that the extreme step was taken on account of an ongoing affair, following which a second semester female student of the college was arrested for abetting suicide. (iStock)
Police recovered a suicide note from the room which revealed that the extreme step was taken on account of an ongoing affair, following which a second semester female student of the college was arrested for abetting suicide. She was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 108 (abetment of suicide) based on the complaint of the deceased’s mother who alleged that her son killed self after being blackmailed by the accused.

The body has been handed over to the family members following a postmortem, police said.

The accused was produced before the court of additional chief judicial magistrate Sundernagar. She has been remanded to two days police custody, they added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal govt college student dies by suicide, female friend booked
Monday, June 02, 2025
