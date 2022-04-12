Himachal govt sets up 11 wheat procurement centres
The Himachal Pradesh government has set up 11 wheat centres for the month-long procurement from April 15.
The centres have been set up in the five wheat-growing districts of Sirmaur, Una, Kangra, Bilaspur, and Solan.
Himachal Pradesh marketing board managing director Naresh Thakur said that this year three additional centres have been set up as compared to last year.
The centres have been opened at Haripur Tohna, Kala Amb and Dhaula Kuna in Sirmaur district, Kangar and Takrala of Una, Gujarkalan, Ariyali, and Thakurdwara of Kangra, Majari in Bilaspur and Nalagarh and Malpura Baddi in Solan district.
The minimum support price (MSP) for wheat has been fixed at ₹2,015 a quintal. He said the procurement centres would facilitate farmers, who otherwise had to go to neighbouring Punjab and Haryana to sell their produce.
Farmers of Fatehpur and Jawali sub divisions of Kangra district have, however, lamented the closure of the procurement centre at Fatehpur. The centre was set up there last year for wheat and paddy procurement. Since the government hasn’t notified the Fatehpur centre this time, they will have to take their produce to Riyali or Gujjarkalan. Suresh Pathania, the district president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, urged the government to notify the Fatehpur centre also.
Contractor death: Bommai rejects resignation demand by oppn
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the police will conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into the death of a contractor, who had accused a Karnataka minister of demanding 40 per cent commission in a public work. He also ruled out any resignations in this regard. Santosh Patil from Belagavi was found dead in his room in a hotel in Udupi. In his purported WhatsApp message, Patil held the minister responsible for his death.
Contractor death: No question of resigning, I’m not at fault, says Eshwarappa
Karnataka rural development and panchayat raj minister KS Eshwarappa said on Tuesday there is no question of Eshwarappa stepping down from his post despite the opposition Congress demanding his resignation. This comes after Santosh Patil, a contractor who accused Eshwarappa of demanding commission for a contract, died by suicide earlier in the day. Patil claimed to be a Bharatiya Janata Party worker. Reacting to the contractor's suicide, Eshwarappa said he had no information about this.
Mumbai court grants bail to actor Shilpa Shetty’s mother Sunanda Shetty
A metropolitan magistrate court at Andheri on Tuesday granted bail to actor Shilpa Shetty's mother Sunanda Shetty in a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust. Metropolitan magistrate RR Khan also cancelled a bailable warrant issued against her. Acting on Parshad Firoze Amra, who owns an automobile agency's complaint, the court had issued process against Shilpa Shetty, her sister Shamita Shetty and their mother on February 11.
Chhattisgarh govt grants final approval for Parsa Mining Project
The Chhattisgarh government has granted the final approval of non-forestry use of land and coal mining for Parsa Opencast Coal Mining project, which falls in Surajpur and Surguja districts of Chhattisgarh, officials said on Tuesday. Chhattisgarh's Forest and Climate Change Department granted approval for mining with 15 conditions, which are mentioned in the approval order. The Parsa coal block has been allocated to Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited.
Chennai-based IT firm gifts cars to its 100 employees
A Chennai-based IT firm on Monday gifted as many as 100 cars to its employees for their constant support and unparalleled contributions to the company's success and growth. Ideas2IT, an It firm has gifted Maruti Suzuki cars to 100 employees. This comes days after another Chennai-based software-as-a-service company (SaaS) Kissflow gifted luxury BMW cars to its five senior executives, each worth about ₹1 crore, as a gift.
