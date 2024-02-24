 Himachal govt to collaborate with foreign institutes: Education minister - Hindustan Times
Himachal govt to collaborate with foreign institutes: Education minister

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Feb 24, 2024 10:12 AM IST

The statement came in response to a private members resolution introduced by MLA Chaitanya Sharma regarding the integration of foreign educational institutions into the state’s educational framework

Education minister Rohit Thakur said the state government would facilitate the establishment of off-campus institutions by foreign educational varsities in the state. Speaking during a session in the assembly on Friday, Thakur expressed the government’s eagerness to support and encourage such initiatives.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addresses the assembly in Shimla on Friday. (HT Photo)

The statement came in response to a private members resolution introduced by MLA Chaitanya Sharma regarding the integration of foreign educational institutions into the state’s educational framework. Following the education minister’s comprehensive reply, MLA Sharma withdrew the resolution, citing satisfaction with the government’s stance.

To promote such collaborative endeavors, minister Thakur outlined various measures being undertaken, including the organisation of short-term student exchange programs and visits by distinguished individuals from reputed foreign universities. Additionally, initiatives such as short-term tours for university faculty members and enhanced research cooperation with foreign institutions are being pursued.

Highlighting the importance of international partnerships in academia, the minister emphasised the role of the University Grants Commission (UGC) in regulating collaborations with foreign educational entities.

