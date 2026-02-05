Himachal govt to recruit 800 constables in 2 months, says Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday announced that the state government will recruit 800 more police constables within the next two months saying that this step would further strengthen the Himachal Pradesh Police and improve public service delivery. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu distributed appointment letters to newly recruited constables during the Rozgar Sankalp Mela held at the Police College, Dehra, in Kangra on Wednesday. (Deepak Sansta)

Sukhu distributed appointment letters to 1,253 newly recruited constables during the ‘Rozgar Sankalp Mela’ held at the Police College, Daroh in Kangra district. He added that the government remains committed to ensuring a capable and responsive police force across the state. The CM said that the newly appointed constables were not just joining a job, but also taking on an important responsibility. He added that the Himachal Pradesh Police is among the most modern, fastest and most trusted police forces in the country.

Recalling the recruitment drives during the previous BJP regime, he noted that examination papers were leaked, which led to the cancellation of the process amid strong resentment among the youth. He added that to ensure fairness and transparency, the present government conducted the recruitment examination through the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission instead of the Police Department.

Sukhu dedicates projects worth ₹16.2cr in Amb

The CM on Wednesday dedicated two key development projects completed at a cost of ₹16.26 crore to the people in the Amb sub-division of Una district. These initiatives strengthen road and bridge infrastructure in the region thus improving connectivity and ensuring direct benefits to the local residents.

The CM inaugurated the upgraded Takarla to Baduhi via Nei-Abadi road, developed at a cost of ₹6.57 crore. The up-gradation of this nearly 5-km-long stretch will benefit a population of more than 11,000 of the area.

In addition, the CM also dedicated 6.50 km Amb-Gagret-Harijan Basti road and a Bridge connecting the same, completed with an outlay of ₹9.50 crore. The bridge will significantly enhance road connectivity for the Chintpurni and Gagret Assembly constituencies.

Sukhu inaugurates new branch of HPSCB at Kaithu

Shimla Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday inaugurated the newly established branch of the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank (HPSCB) at Kaithu, marking another significant step towards strengthening the cooperative banking network in the state. The inauguration reflects the state government’s continued commitment to ensure greater financial inclusion and accessible banking services for all sections of society.

On the occasion, the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank presented a cheque of ₹2 crore towards the Chief Minister Relief Fund.