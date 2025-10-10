Himachal govt writes to state election commission to postpone Panchayat elections

In wake of “extensive damage to both private and government properties in the districts” as well as roads, Himachal Pradesh government has written to state election commission to postpone the panchayat and local bodies elections in the state. We have received an order from the state government under Disaster Management Act for postponement of the elections. But we need to assess the basis of the order before taking the final call, said state election commissioner. (File)

This comes after the deputy commissioners of few districts wrote to secretary, panchayati raj, seeking postponement of elections citing “extensive damage to both private and government properties in the district” as well as roads during monsoons.

Chief secretary Sanjay Gupta said, “The state has suffered large scale destruction and in many areas roads, bridges have been washed away. In such a situation how will the polling teams as well as voters reach the polling station. The state is already seeing the early onset of winters. Taking into the prevailing circumstances we have written for postponement till things improve on the ground.” Gupta said already DCs have written about challenges being faced to conduct elections.

In an order issued under the Disaster Management Act, by chief secretary-cum-chairman of the State Executive Committee constituted under the act, Sanjay Gupta, said, “Keeping in view the adverse situation of the damaged roads and public and private property, in exercise of the powers conferred on me under sub section (e) of Section 24 of the Act ibid order that elections to the Panchayati Raj Institutions will be held only after restoration of proper connectivity throughout the state so that no inconvenience is caused to the general public as well as the polling personnel, and further no voter loses his right to vote because of road connectivity issues.”

The order pointed out that the state experienced large-scale damage and losses during different heavy spells of rains. During the monsoon period, 47 cloudbursts; 98 flash floods; 148 major landslides were reported from different parts of the state. It further said that the elections to the panchayati raj institutions in the state are due to be held in the month of December, 2025 and January, 2026. The state experiences heavy snowfall and remains engulfed in the cold wave during this period.

The order also cites reports from the deputy commissioners of Mandi, Kangra, Hamirpur and Shimla through secretary, panchayati raj, requesting that to ensure the safety of the voters, polling personnel and election material, order under Disaster Management Act, 2005, be issued so that the panchayati raj elections are held after restoration of the connectivity in rural areas and precious lives of the people can be saved from any kind of untoward incident.

Meanwhile, state election commissioner Anil Kumar Khachi, while talking to HT said, “We have received an order from the state government under Disaster Management Act for postponement of the elections. But we need to assess the basis of the order before taking the final call. The election process, like updating electoral rolls, is continuing. There is no denying that large-scale devastation has been caused by monsoon. There are areas that have suffered more impact along with other areas where impact is relatively low. We need to understand that even when the election commission is under obligation of holding elections on time at same time we will ensure safety not just the staff but also the voters.”

The elections are scheduled to be held in December -January for more than 3,000 panchayats and 71 municipal bodies.

In September this year the Himachal Pradesh government declared the rain-battered state as “disaster affected” under Section 34 of the National Disaster Management Act, following widespread devastation caused by incessant monsoon rains, landslides and cloudbursts since June 20.

“Entire Himachal Pradesh has been declared a disaster-hit state and notification has been issued to declare the state as disaster-hit,” announced chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in the Himachal during monsoon session. He had said that the withdrawal of this notification will be considered after the rains stop in the state.

BJP hits out at Congress

Reacting on the issue, BJP leader Trilok Jamwal said, “Congress party and its leaders are running away from the elections. The Himachal government is making desperate attempts to postpone the elections by two years.”

“First, the state cabinet proposed postponing the elections, then a direct confrontation with the Election Commission, citing incomplete voter lists, the government’s continued insistence that elections cannot be held because the census has not been conducted,” said Jamwal.

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that the CM and the government cannot face the people of the state, and therefore, are using the disaster as a pretext to prevent the panchayat elections. “The government already knows the outcome of these elections and that a crushing defeat for the Congress party is certain. Therefore, it first avoided the municipal corporation and municipal body elections, and now wants panchayat elections postponed.”

BJP state president Rajiv Bindal said that the Congress government has taken an anti-people decision to postpone the elections in a planned manner. The Congress party knows that if panchayat polls are held, they will not be able to win and each of their Pradhans will face a crushing defeat.”

Refuting the claims of BJP, panchayati raj minister Anirudh Singh said, “We are preparing for the elections and are ready for whatever the schedule is.”