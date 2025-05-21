Himachal growers seek ban on Turkish apples

The Sanyukt Kisan Manch, Himachal Pradesh, a body of farmers, on Tuesday sought a ban on the import of Turkish apples, citing Turkey’s support to Pakistan during the recent India-Pakistan conflict. SKM convener Harish Chauhan apprised the governor that India imports apples from around 44 countries, with Turkey exporting nearly 1.29 lakh metric tonnes apples to India annually (HT File)

A delegation of the SKM called on Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Raj Bhawan in Shimla and submitted a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the governor.

Demands to ban Turkish apples have been gaining momentum across the state. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said he will take up the matter with PM Modi.

SKM convener Harish Chauhan apprised the governor that India imports apples from around 44 countries, with Turkey exporting nearly 1.29 lakh metric tonnes apples to India annually. He said Turkey earns approximately ₹1,000 crore from apple exports to India.

“Turkey tops the list of countries exporting apples to India. It is hurting local growers. The farmers of Himachal, especially those in the apple belt, are the worst hit,” Chauhan said.

The delegation urged the Centre not to reduce import duties on apples, highlighting past lobbying efforts by Turkey and the United States for zero duty.

Chauhan called for the minimum import price (MIP) to be raised to at least ₹00 per kg and for higher import duties on apples from all countries to protect domestic growers.

Expressing support, governor Shukla said the matter concerns the economic well-being of the state and the interests of farmers must be protected. He assured the delegation that he will forward the memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi.

Kotkhai delegation calls on CM

A delegation from Tharonk in Kotkhai area of Shimla district called on CM Sukhu and urged him to take up the matter of ban on import of Turkish apples with the Centre immediately.

The delegation demanded construction of a link road from Koku nullah to Gharok and drinking water supply scheme from Katch nullah to Gharok. They invited the CM to visit the area.

Sukhu directed the officers to prepare detailed project reports (DPR) for both the projects.