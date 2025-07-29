Himachal guv calls for better connectivity to boost rural tourism in Pukhri village

Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday visited Pukhri village in Khajjiar region of Chamba district, praising its natural beauty and cultural richness. He said that the clean and serene environment of Pukhri rivals some of the state’s most popular tourist spots. Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla (File)

Shukla lauded the Chamba district administration and the tourism department for promoting tourism in rural areas. He stressed the importance of responsible tourism that prioritises cleanliness and environmental conservation.

He also noted that Pukhri offers well-maintained homestay facilities for tourists and highlighted the health benefits of its fresh, unpolluted atmosphere. He said that encouraging tourism in such picturesque villages not only boosts the rural economy but also showcases Himachal’s cultural heritage at a national and global level.

Shukla pointed out that improving connectivity to Pukhri is essential for attracting more visitors. He assured locals that he would raise the issue with the Central government and the Union ministry of forests. Additionally, he said he would highlight rural tourism-related matters before the state government through appropriate forums.