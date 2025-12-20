Search
Sat, Dec 20, 2025
Himachal HC bids adieu to justice Vaidya on his superannuation

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Published on: Dec 20, 2025 03:34 am IST

Born on December 22, 1963, in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, Justice Vaidya completed his schooling in Shimla and pursued graduation from Government Degree College for Boys, Shimla, followed by a law degree from Himachal Pradesh University.

The Himachal Pradesh high court on Friday accorded farewell to justice Satyen Vaidya on his superannuation, with a Full Court Address held on the court premises in Shimla.

The Himachal Pradesh high court on Friday accorded farewell to justice Satyen Vaidya on his superannuation, with a Full Court Address held on the court premises in Shimla. (HT Photo)

Justice Vaidya, who demitted office on Friday, was given a guard of honour and a red-carpet send-off in recognition of his distinguished service to the judiciary.

Born on December 22, 1963, in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, Justice Vaidya completed his schooling in Shimla and pursued graduation from Government Degree College for Boys, Shimla, followed by a law degree from Himachal Pradesh University. He enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Himachal Pradesh in 1986 and practised across district courts and the HC in various branches of law.

During his long legal career, Justice Vaidya served as legal adviser-cum-standing counsel for several government bodies, including the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board, Himachal Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation and the Municipal Corporation, Shimla. He also conducted arbitrations for the state government and private parties, acted as a trained mediator in numerous cases, and remained actively associated with legal aid programmes. He delivered guest lectures at the Himachal Pradesh Judicial Academy and the Himachal Institute of Public Administration, and was designated as a senior advocate in 2015.

Justice Vaidya was elevated as an additional judge of the Himachal Pradesh HC on June 26, 2021.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia described Justice Vaidya as “ordinary in his humility and extraordinary in his approach,” adding that he was “very supportive on the Bench and of great help in administrative matters.”

Several sitting judges of the HC, retired judges, senior advocates, members of the Bar association, the registrar general, other registrars, officers and staff of the high court registry were present on the occasion.

