Himachal HC dismissed bail plea of drug racket mastermind

The Himachal Pradesh high court has rejected the bail plea of a habitual offender facing multiple cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, observing that his release would be “a bane for the society” amid the state’s escalating drug crisis, The racket first came to light after the arrest of Veer Singh, who was caught with 7.98 grams of heroin near Lalpani bus stop in April 2024. (File)

“This country, especially the state of Himachal Pradesh is dealing with drug menace, with a majority of its youth in the clutches of drug mafia. The parents of the children in the state are no more worried about the careers of their children, rather they are more worried about their children getting into drugs. Drug menace and its ancillary effects have become a national crisis in the country,” said the order of Justice Sandeep Sharma while dismissing the plea of accused Sandeep Shah, seeking bail.

Shah, arrested on April 21, is accused of operating supply chains of heroin, into Shimla through a network of couriers, virtual phone numbers, online messaging routes, and QR code-based payment methods.

The racket first came to light after the arrest of Veer Singh, who was caught with 7.98 grams of heroin near Lalpani bus stop in April 2024. Police later unearthed financial trails and WhatsApp communications that allegedly linked Shah to the supply network. Payments for the contraband were made through UPI accounts and QR codes, while shipments were routed via courier from Delhi. The investigation revealed that Shah had connections with a Delhi-based African supplier and had previously been arrested in multiple drug-related cases since 2021. The court noted that five NDPS cases and one IPC case are pending against him and that he had been declared a proclaimed offender on multiple occasions for absconding during trial.

The court in its order of December 9 further said, “So far personal liberty and freedom of the present bail petitioner is concerned, though, same cannot be curtailed for an indefinite time during trial, but seeing the history of the present bail petitioner, it seems that if his personal liberty and freedom are protected, same may be a bane for the society”.

“The bail petitioner has been declared PO three times, which casts a doubt, on his undertaking to appear before the trial court and very principle for grant of bail i.e. possibility of party appearing in trial/investigation, seems to be operating against the present bail petitioner,” the order further read.

“Though, it is a settled principle of criminal jurisprudence that a person is deemed to be innocent, till the time proven guilty, but at the same time, it cannot be believed that present bail petitioner has been falsely implicated in the case or that there are no chances that after being released on bail, present bail petitioner will not involve himself in offences pertaining to drug trafficking,” observed the order.

“In view of the history of present bail petitioner, his conduct during trial in different cases, multiple addresses of the present bail petitioner, direction passed by Apex Court to conclude the trial within one year i.e. February, 2026, this court does not consider it fit to grant bail to the bail petitioner and accordingly, same is declined. The bail application is accordingly dismissed”, read the order.