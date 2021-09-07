Himachal high court issues notice to chief secretary over installation of stone crusher

The Himachal Pradesh high court issued notices to the chief secretary, State Pollution Control Board, Hamirpur deputy commissioner, Nadaun sub divisional magistrate, and Jol Sappar gram panchayat secretary over the installation of a stone crusher in the village, which is allegedly adversely affecting the ecology of the area.

A division bench comprising acting chief justice Ravi Malimath and justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed these orders on a petition taken up suo moto by the court as a Public Interest Litigation on a letter addressed to the chief justice by one Dalip Singh.

The petitioner has alleged that one Shri Ramesh Kumar had applied for a no objection certificate from the gram panchayat, for setting up a stone crusher and the panchayat had issued the same, without considering its adverse impact on the area.

He alleged that along with the crusher, a water lifting project had been installed in the Kunah Khad, which is on the verge of closure as the water level is constantly dropping.

Dalip also said that heavily loaded tippers are damaging the link roads connecting the national highway and that mining in the ravine was being carried out till a depth of 30-40 feet and that mining rules are being violated.

He has alleged that on account of indiscriminate mining, the water level of hand pumps is also decreasing and the health of the humans and animals is also being adversely affected.