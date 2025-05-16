Himachal HC pulls up state govt over drug menace

In wake of the increasing drug menace Himachal Pradesh high court has pulled up state government for dragging its feet on notifying “State Policy on Rehabilitation of Drug Addicts”. Referring to the suggestions of Amicus Curiae, the Himachal high court has called for active participation of officials of revenue forest and panchayats to check illegal cannabis cultivation (File)

“The state shall also inform this court whether the draft of “State Policy on Rehabilitation of Drug Addicts”, which was under consideration at the government level as per the affidavit of the chief secretary on April 20, 2019, has been notified or not?,” said the division bench comprising of chief justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Ranjan Sharma in its May 13 order during resumed hearing of petition on drug menace in state.

The high court, as part of a slew of directives, has asked the state government to consider penalising the panchayats that fail to report cannabis cultivation and reward the panchayats that play a proactive role in curbing such cases.

Referring to the suggestions of Amicus Curiae, high court has called for active participation of officials of revenue forest and panchayats to check illegal cannabis cultivation.

“...involvement of field staff of the revenue and forest departments and panchayat of the concerned villages, has been suggested by casting a primary duty upon them to report any illicit cultivation and on failure on their part, the benefits and schemes made available to the panchayats may be stopped. The officials/staff that takes prompt and effective action to prevent illicit cultivation should be suitably rewarded and similarly incentives should be given to the Panchayats also,” said the order issued on May 13.

High court has also directed the state government to submit an affidavit of district-wise NDPS cases registered for the last five years to demonstrate whether the drug menace is decreasing or increasing.

High court has also sought a composite affidavit from the state regarding facilities of de-addiction and treatment centres at the district level, along with details of number of rooms which are available and the doctors, as well as supporting staff for the said purpose.