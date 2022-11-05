Himachal high court issues notice over stray cattle menace in Dharamshala

The high court of Himachal Pradesh today issued notice to the chief secretary, principal secretary (urban development), principal secretary (animal husbandry), deputy commissioner, Kangra, commissioner MC, Dharamshala and others in a matter pertaining to the problem of stray cattle on the highways, municipal roads, paths and markets of Dharamshala.

A division bench comprising chief justice AA Sayed and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed this order on public interest litigation (PIL) filed by one Bakshdeep, a resident of Dharamshala Town, who is a fourth-year student of BBA, LLB, National Law University, Shimla.

The petitioner has alleged that 20-25 stray cattle are roaming freely through the roads, streets and markets in Dharamshala Town. Due to the non-availability of shelter, the stray cattle take refuge in the rain shelters and streets. The respondents have been directed to file a reply within four weeks.