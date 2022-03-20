Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal: I am fit, can challenge my doc for a boxing bout, says Dalai Lama
chandigarh news

Himachal: I am fit, can challenge my doc for a boxing bout, says Dalai Lama

Tibetan Spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has said that he is healthy and fit and “can even challenge my doctor for a boxing bout”
The Dalai Lama has resumed the offline teaching after a gap of two years. He gave his last teaching in December 19, after which all his public engagements were cancelled due to Covid-19. (HT)
The Dalai Lama has resumed the offline teaching after a gap of two years. He gave his last teaching in December 19, after which all his public engagements were cancelled due to Covid-19. (HT)
Published on Mar 20, 2022 02:05 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Tibetan Spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has said that he is healthy and fit and “can even challenge my doctor for a boxing bout”.

He was giving a short teaching from the Jataka Tales on Chotrul Duchen, the Great Prayer Festival, which is one of the four Buddhist festivals commemorating four events in the life of Lord Budhha at Tsuglakhang temple near his residence in McLeodganj on Thursday.

The Dalai Lama has resumed the offline teaching after a gap of two years. He gave his last teaching in December 19, after which all his public engagements were cancelled due to Covid-19.

The Dalai Lama admitted that he is getting older, but declared that he will be here for another decade or more, able to lead and encourage. He observed that his knees hurt, but he can still offer leadership, even when relying on a walking stick.

“I had thought of going to Delhi around now to have a medical check-up. However, I don’t feel unwell, in fact I feel fit, so I decided not to go. Usually, during the winter, I go to Bodhgaya, but again, this year I decided to relax and take things easy here in Dharamsala. I also threw a ‘mo’ that indicated that this would be the better thing to do,” he told the jam packed audience.

Addressing the school children present on the occasion, he said that he had requested the help of Pandit Nehru, the then Prime Minister of India, to establish dedicated schools where Tibetan pupils could study in Tibetan. He remarked that although they are physically in exile, Tibetans in India and elsewhere continue to feel close their own traditions, religion and culture.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

  • While the four alleged accused — the 54-year-old kiosk owner, his two sons and an employee who was hit by the motorcycle — were arrested, the minor boy, aged around 17 years, was apprehended. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

    Man stabbed to death after bike brushes against shop worker

    The victim, Shiva, lived with his wife and two children in Naraina village. Shiva owned a few shops in Naraina village that he had rented out. Earlier, he worked with a finance company but lost his job during the Covid lockdown, his family told police.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out