Himachal increases retirement age at super-speciality hospital to 65 years

Despite opposition, the Himachal Pradesh government has increased the retirement age of the principal and faculty members at the super-speciality hospital at Chamiana in Shimla from 62 to 65 years.

In a notification, the Himachal Pradesh department of medical education and research said that the faculty posts of non-superspeciality departments that have been created for the hospital shall form a part of the faculty cadre of Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla.

The faculty of the trauma centre and tertiary cancer care centre shall be a part of the IGMC cadre and any faculty appointed in these two institutions shall have no right of transfer/repatriation to the faculty cadre of any other government medical college of the state, it said.

The faculty cadre of the super-speciality hospital shall be separate and under the director, medical education and research, Himachal Pradesh, while the cadre of paramedical staff shall remain under the state director, health services.

According to the notification, the additional manpower of security guard, sanitation staff, ward boy, data entry operator etc for the super-speciality hospital, trauma centre and tertiary cancer care centre at IGMC shall be hired on outsource basis.

The State Association of Medical and Dental College Teachers was opposed to the increase in the retirement age of the super-speciality college faculty. Association president Dr Ram Lal said there is an accepted policy of age of retirement for teachers at 62 years in IGMC, Shimla, and Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, while it is 65 years in the newly set up medical colleges.

“Raising the age of retirement for super-specialities in these postgraduate institutes will not only block the promotional avenues by benefitting a section of the cadre but will also obstruct the feeding cadre of senior professors to new colleges already facing a shortage,” Dr Lal said.