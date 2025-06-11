Himachal International Film & Art festival from June 13-15

The founders of the Himachal International Film & Art Festival, & Soch Foundation on Tuesday announced that the second edition of the festival will take place from June 13 to 15 at Devlok, 15 Miles, Kullu. Founders of Himachal International Film and Art Festival Raja Singh Malhotra and Anurag Vashisht during a press conference organized in Kullu on Tuesday. (Aqil Khan /HT)

Raja Singh Malhotra and Anurag Vashisht, festival founders, said that this celebration of cinema and art will showcase over 50 films, most of which are rarely available on mainstream platforms or theatres. Notable films include “A Fly on the Wall” by Sonali Bose, “Second Chance” by Subhadra Mahajan, “Delhi Daak” by Diwakar Das Roy, and “Bunnyhood” by Mansi Maheshwari – Notably, “Bunnyhood” will be screened at the festival right after its appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

Classic films like “Mirch Masala” and “Guide” will also be screened during the evenings, making it a perfect opportunity for families to enjoy cinema together. Daily screenings will run from 11 am to 6 pm.