Himachal: Jai Ram meets Hamirpur woman’s family, says probe murder must suffer no laxity

Former chief minister of Himachal and leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday met the family members of the 40-year-old woman who died five days after a rape attempt in Hamirpur. Former chief minister of Himachal and leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur. (File)

The victim is survived by husband who is a Class 4 employee in a state government’s department and a specially abled child who was dependent on her for daily chores. Thakur, who also met the deceased woman’s son, said, “This is a very sad moment. Victim’s son is innocent. His mother was his only support in life. But she too was murdered. This moment is extremely emotional and speechless. MLA Ashish Sharma has also provided financial assistance and assured to continue providing ₹3,000 monthly for his upbringing. The government should ensure that there is no laxity in the investigation of the case,” Jai Ram said.

Jai Ram said that the government should ensure that the family is satisfied with the investigation and action.

The incident took place on November 3 in a village in Hamirpur, following which the victim was taken to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI), Chandigarh. According to police, the woman was cutting grass in a nearby field when the boy, Class 9 student, forcibly grabbed her and tried to sexually assault her. When the woman resisted, he brutally attacked her with a stick and a sickle, seriously injuring her, they added.

The villagers then spotted her lying in the field, bleeding profusely, after which they informed police, who rushed her to Hamirpur Medical College for treatment, from where she was referred to PGI Chandigarh. Police found pieces of a broken pen and a scale at the crime scene. During questioning, the accused confessed to the crime.