Himachal: Jaundice outbreak: Admn inspects water sources as cases in Mandi’s Gohar rise to 67

Following the suspected death of a 28-year-old engineering graduate due to jaundice in Gohar sub-division of Mandi district, the district administration on Saturday inspected drinking water sources in affected villages and stepped up containment measures. Given the rising cases, a special jaundice ward has been set up at Gohar civil hospital, where three patients are currently admitted. The (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased, Udit Sharma of Leoti village in Basa panchayat, died while undergoing treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh, late Friday night. This is the first jaundice-related death reported in the area this year and has triggered panic among residents. With this, the total number of jaundice cases in the Bagsyad health block has risen to 67 as of Saturday evening.

According to the administration, Udit’s sister, Jigyasa (29), was the first in the family to contract jaundice and had recovered after treatment at Gohar civil hospital around two weeks ago. About five days ago, Udit also fell ill and was admitted to Gohar hospital, from where he was referred to AIIMS Bilaspur. As his condition worsened, he was shifted to PGIMER, where he died during treatment.

Locals said Udit, a BTech graduate, was preparing for competitive examinations and staying at home.

Given the rising cases, a special jaundice ward has been set up at Gohar civil hospital, where three patients are currently admitted. The health department has deployed teams of health workers and ASHA workers for door-to-door surveys in Gohar and Basa panchayats to identify suspected cases. Officials said four to five new patients with jaundice symptoms are reporting to Gohar Civil Hospital daily. Cases have been reported from Chail Chowk, Ganai, Kuthehdar, Naun, Chachiot, Gohar, Bassi and Syanj.

A review meeting chaired by SDM Gohar Devi Ram was held on Saturday with health and water resources officials to discuss prevention measures. Following the meeting, the SDM inspected water sources in Basa, Gohar and Chail Chowk, including the Kuther water tank. Sludge was found in tanks near the Mayah Mata temple and was immediately removed. Teams have also been sent to inspect drains flowing into the Jyuni stream, with officials suspecting contamination due to a dead animal.

“We visited the areas from where the cases are reported and necessary samples were collected to test the quality of the drinking water,” said SDM Devi Ram.

He directed the water resources department to ensure regular cleaning and chlorination of water sources and stop the supply of contaminated water immediately. The public has been advised to drink boiled water, maintain hygiene and seek prompt medical attention if symptoms appear.