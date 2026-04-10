Himachal: Land encroachers, peddlers can’t contest panchayat polls

Individuals who have encroached upon government land will be barred from contesting the upcoming panchayat elections, the State Election Commission has stated. The ban is also applicable to those involved in corruption and drug smuggling, the circular mentioned, adding that the aim is to ensure election of representatives with a clean image. This initiative is expected to curb encroachments.

The panchayati raj department has begun compiling a record of members facing such allegations. In accordance with government directives, if an individual’s name appears on a misal (revenue record) regarding encroachment, he or she will be deemed ineligible to contest the election. Moreover, no member of that individual’s family will be permitted to enter the electoral fray either.

A senior government functionary not willing to be named said that this measure will effectively keep individuals involved in serious matters—such as land encroachment, drugs and corruption — out of positions of public representation. This initiative is expected to curb encroachments.

During the recently concluded Budget Session, the Himachal assembly passed a bill aimed at barring individuals charge-sheeted for chitta or heroin trafficking from contesting panchayat elections. The bill has now been forwarded to the governor for assent.

The government’s directive stems from the state high court ruling of May 2025 wherein the court had clarified that the “right to contest election is not absolute but is subject to the eligibility conditions, including disqualifications”.

An official communication issued by the Shimla assistant district election officer has directed strict enforcement of the ruling across all districts. The order invokes Section 122(1)(c) of the Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act, 1994, underlining that the act of encroachment itself constitutes sufficient grounds for disqualification, leaving little room for interpretation at the nomination stage.

The State Election Commission has instructed all election officers to undertake rigorous scrutiny of nomination papers. Candidates will now be required to furnish detailed declarations or affidavits disclosing any instance of encroachment or applications filed for its regularisation.