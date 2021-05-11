Himachal logs 4,359 fresh infections, 53 fatalities

Himachal Pradesh recorded 4,359 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday taking the state’s tally to 1,35,782 while death toll mounted to 1,925 after 53 more patients succumbed to the infection.

Of the new cases, the highest 1,551 were recorded in Kangra, 438 in Sirmaur, 424 in Una, 402 in Solan, 381 in Hamirpur, 317 in Bilaspur, 269 in Chamba, 241 in Shimla, 147 in Kullu, 96 in Mandi, 74 in Kinnaur and 27 in Lahaul and Spiti.

Highest numbers of fatalities (18) was reported in Kangra, eight in Solan, seven in Shimla, five each in Mandi and Solan, four in Chamba, three in Una, two in Hamirpur and one in Kinnaur.

To date Kangra has recorded 530 fatalities followed by 407 in Shimla and 222 in Mandi.

Active cases have climbed to 34,417 while recoveries reached 99,400 after 2,355 people recuperated. The case fatality ratio in the state is 1.41% while recovery rate has slipped to 73.2%.

With 27,806 cases Kangra is the worst hit district followed by Mandi where 18,509 people have been detected positive and Shimla with 18,383 cases.

Solan’s caseload has climbed to 16,784, followed by Sirmaur (10,505), Hamirpur (9,383), Una (8,909), Bilaspur (8,218), Kullu (6,753), Chamba (6,184), Lahaul-Spiti (2,195) and Kinnaur (2,153).