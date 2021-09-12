Himachal logs 87 Covid cases, one more fatality
The active Covid cases have come down to 1,536 in Himachal , recoveries have reached 2,10,518; while the fatality count climbed to 3,620
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 10:45 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh recorded 87 fresh coronavirus infections on Saturday, taking the hill-state’s tally to 2,15,691, while the death toll mounted to 3,620 after one patient succumbed to the infection.
Of the new cases, 27 were reported in Kangra, 25 in Hamirpur, nine in Mandi, six each in Chamba and Una, five each in Bilaspur and Shimla, three in Solan and one in Lahaul-Spiti.
The active cases have come down to 1,536, while recoveries reached 2,10,518. Kangra is the worst-hit district with 48,103 cases, followed by 30,298 cases in Mandi and 26,890 in Shimla.