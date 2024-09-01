Himachal makes strides in blueberry farming, gets first authorised nursery in Kangra

As Himachal Pradesh advances in blueberry farming, the state has recently registered its first blueberry nursery in Kangra district, which is the first to be officially authorised to produce and sell blueberry plants. As Himachal Pradesh advances in blueberry farming, the state has recently registered its first blueberry nursery in Kangra district, which is the first to be officially authorised to produce and sell blueberry plants. (HT photo)

Horticulture department officials said that Kangra-based Neva Plantation has been authorised to grow four varieties of blueberries: Misty, legacy, emerald, and biloxi. These varieties are being cultivated in containers to better manage soil conditions. This is the first registered blueberry nursery in the state, officials said.

Among the varieties, three are low-chill and one is a medium-chill type, making them suitable for local weather conditions. Specifically, the Legacy variety requires 800-1,000 chilling hours, while the other varieties need approximately 100-300 chilling hours. A single plant produced here costs around ₹500 - 800, depending upon its size.

The set up is producing tissue culture blueberry plants locally, a crop previously only available through imports. Blueberries are rich in antioxidants, vitamins C and K, and dietary fiber.

The horticulture department officials outlined that for the successful cultivation of blueberries, the soil conditions should be highly acidic with a pH value of 4.5-5.5 and should not go beyond that. The soil should also have adequate moisture. Secondly, the blueberry bushes need chilling hours and that varies from variety to variety, so selection of the right variety is the first prerequisite for success.

The horticulture department officials said that they have also established a demonstration plot of 200 plants at Palampur earlier this year. Kangra deputy director (Horticulture) Dr Kamal Sheel Negi said blueberry farming has a bright future in the state as it is a highly profitable crop. “Blueberries are harvested in April-May and that is the lean season for the fruits in the market, so it fetches good market price. The market price of blueberries is ₹1,000 to 2,000 per kg and one bush produces 2 to 4 kg of blueberries. The farmers need to learn about maintaining the required soil conditions for blueberry farming. It needs highly acidic soil, and soil should be properly irrigated. It should remain moist but not waterlogged. It has delicate roots,” he said.

BL Thakur, general manager of Neva Plantation, said they imported 2,600 blueberry plants from the Netherlands and the USA in January 2021, and these plants were kept in quarantine for a year before being sent to the lab. “Through tissue culture, the plants were ready for sale by January 2023. Currently, we have 125,000 plants available for sale. This nursery is the first of its kind in the state, with no similar nurseries in neighbouring states such as Punjab, Haryana, or Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Thakur also outlined that blueberry farming can be a viable option for farmers with limited land, as approximately 500 plants can be cultivated on just 3 kanals of land.