Himachal: Mandi–Kotli stretch NH remains blocked; MeT predicts heavy rain on July 29

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office on Sunday has sounded an orange alert in four districts on July 29 and yellow alert has been sounded in 10 districts for July 28. The monsoon activity was weak over the state during the last 24 hours and light to moderate rain was observed at a few places. (Representative)

The orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued in Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla districts. A few districts will also be under a yellow alert of heavy rainfall on July 30.

The MeT department officials said that light moderate rainfall is very likely at most places from July 28-31 and August 1, 2. One or two spells of heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places from July 28 to 30 and very heavy rainfall is expected on July 29.

The monsoon activity was weak over the state during the last 24 hours and light to moderate rain was observed at a few places. The highest rainfall of 26.4 mm was recorded in Malraon, followed by Kahu (14.5 mm), Manali (11 mm), Jot (10.8 mm), Jubberhatti (10 mm), Bajaura (6.5 mm), Jogindernagar (6.0 mm), Narkanda (5.5 mm), Bijahi (5.2 mm), Bilaspur (2.8 mm), Sunnibajji (2.6 mm), Kufri (2.4 mm), Ghaghas (2.2 mm), and 2 mm rainfall was recorded each in Kandaghat, Kasauli and Pandoh.

197 roads blocked

As many as 197 roads remained blocked in Himachal on Sunday, besides two stretches of two national highways. The Mandi–Kotli section of National Highway (NH-70) continued to remain blocked. The Luhri–Nither stretch of National Highway (NH-305) in Kullu district was blocked at Kekhsu due to a landslide and also remained blocked at Jhed.