Himachal: Milkfed to sell 500 quintals of sweets

Milkfed — a Himachal government enterprise— is going to sell 500 quintals of sweets made from clarified butter this Diwali. For many years, Milkfed has been providing various sweets on Diwali as an alternative to adulterated sweets during the festive season. (File)

This time, the order for sweets has been placed with Chandigarh Sweets Shop, located in Industrial Area Phase 1. Milkfed has provided the sweet shop with pure clarified butter for this purpose. Sweets made from this butter will be available at Milkfed counters starting Wednesday. These will be available at 30 counters across the state till Diwali eve.

For many years, Milkfed has been providing various sweets on Diwali as an alternative to adulterated sweets during the festive season. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, until 2019, Milkfed used to make its own sweets. However, after the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been sourcing sweets from third parties.

Milkfed marketing manager Sandeep Sharma said, “This time, special attention is being paid to quality. A special team has been formed to inspect samples of sweets. He added, “Manufacturing is being done under CCTV surveillance. Milkfed has access to these CCTV footage.”

He stated that Milkfed sweets will be available at or below market rates. Two counters have been opened at the Shimla Secretariat, and one each at the Shimla suburb of Sanjauli and the district court circle. He added that 30 counters have been opened across the state. These counters will offer milk cakes, doda burfi, cashew burfi, soan papdi, coconut burfi, gram flour laddus, and more.

Milkfed buys milk from cattle farmers

Milkfed was established in Himachal in 1990 and began operations in 1993. Currently, Milkfed procures milk from cattle farmers through various societies. Dairy plants produce products such as ghee, butter, cheese, yogurt, and khoya, which are then sold in the market. Furthermore, it strengthens the rural economy by organising cooperatives and purchasing milk.