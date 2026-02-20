Himachal minister calls for accelerated reforms to strengthen education

education minister Rohit Thakur on Thursday presided over a meeting with senior officers of the department to review key issues and accelerate ongoing reforms. Himachal Pradesh education minister Rohit Thakur. (HT File)

He held detailed discussions aimed at improving the quality of education and strengthening institutional facilities across the state. The minister said that enhancing educational standards and ensuring access to quality learning opportunities remain the foremost priorities of the present state government.

He said that 39 boys’ and girls’ schools have recently been merged and converted into co-educational institutions to promote better utilisation of infrastructure and teaching staff. Additionally, 39 schools with zero enrolment would soon be de-notified. He directed that students required to travel more than two kilometres due to these changes must be provided with transit allowance promptly. He also instructed officials to prepare a draft proposal for the merger of non-CBSE schools at the earliest to further streamline the system.

The minister said that colleges with enrolment below 100 students would also be merged to ensure optimal use of resources and manpower. With regard to sports development, the minister directed the immediate implementation of Cabinet decisions concerning new and upgraded sports hostels to ensure they become functional without delay and provide improved facilities to aspiring sportspersons.

He also directed officials to expedite the filling of vacant posts to avoid disruption in academic activities. In addition, he ordered that the lower age limit of 23 years for teacher recruitment be waived and necessary action taken accordingly.