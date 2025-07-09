Himachal monsoon fury: 1 more body found, toll mounts to 85

The death toll in Himachal Pradesh due to landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts and other rain-related incidents, since the onset of monsoon from June 20, has risen to 85 on Tuesday with 35 still missing as per the data released by the state emergency operation centre (SEOC). The IMD on Tuesday has issued an alert of a low to moderate flash flood risk in eight districts of the state for 24 hours. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

One body was recovered from Mandi’s Kutinallah of Karsog sub division, taking the toll in Mandi to 15 with 27 people still missing, informed officials.

Drones being used by teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state disaster response force (SDRF) to trace the missing persons. The search is underway from river Bakhli near Pandoh to Patikri Dam. Also, two teams of NDRF are conducting extensive search operations with the help of drones in Thunag Khad and Lambathach area.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday has issued an alert of a low to moderate flash flood risk in eight districts of the state for 24 hours.

The alert has been issued in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan and Una districts. The spells of heavy rainfall are expected to continue at isolated places in parts of the state in coming days, however, no orange alert has been sounded in the coming days.

For July 9, a yellow alert of heavy rainfall has been sounded in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Solan and Sirmaur districts. It will be followed by a yellow alert on July 10 in Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur and Solan districts.

According to MeT department officials, light to moderate rainfall is very likely at many places in the hill-state from July 8 to 14, with one or two spells of heavy rainfall expected at isolated places during this period.

198 roads still closed

With a total of 198 roads, including 150 in the worst-hit Mandi district, are closed while 159 transformers and 297 water supply schemes are affected in the state, according to the SEOC. So far 85 people have been killed in monsoon related accidents since June 20 with onset of monsoon in the state.

Mandi deputy commissioner Apurv Devgan reviewed the relief and rehabilitation works in Thunag on Tuesday. “Top priority is being given to restoring road connectivity in disaster affected areas, “said deputy commissioner, while adding that the road from Thunag to Jarol has been temporarily restored and relief material reached Jarol on Tuesday. This has also provided relief to flower growers as farmers from Thunag and Lambathach were able to sell their flowers. The work of restoring the road near Pandav Shila is underway,” he said.

The state government is also allocating ration in the disaster affected Thunag area through the Himachal Pradesh State Food Supply Corporation.

The deputy commissioner further said that a team of health department officials along with doctors conducted check-up of more than 150 people there and provided essential medicines.

During the past 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall was observed at a few places and heavy rain was observed at isolated places in Himachal. According to IMD, the highest rainfall of 10 cm was recorded in Simaur’s Pachhad, followed by Gohar (9 cm), Baijnath (6 cm), Nahan (5 cm), Paonta (5 cm), Naina Davi (5 cm), Kasauli (4 cm), Rajgarh (3 cm), Jogindernagar (3 cm), Palampur (3 cm), Shimla (2 cm), Dharampur (1 cm) and Mandi (1 cm).

Need to work on war footing: Jai Ram

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur during his visit to Deji village in Seraj assembly constituency on Tuesday said, “The disaster started from here. Eleven people are missing from the single village and no one has been found yet. Most of the houses are completely damaged.”

“Due to the disaster, almost all the roads, walking paths have been destroyed,” said Jai Ram, who is the MLA from Seraj constituency. “A lot of people are engaged in relief and rescue work in the disaster. All the departments are working but the devastation is much more than our estimates. Therefore, we have to do all the work on a war footing,” he said.

Theog MLA appeals for urgent central assistance

Theog MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore has appealed for urgent central assistance. “This is the third time in recent years that Himachal is facing the fury of nature. We still haven’t received complete aid for the last disaster. Our state has limited resources. Without central support, we cannot recover,” said Rathore.

“The worst-hit areas include former CM Jai Ram Thakur’s constituency. I’m sure he too is concerned. The Centre must come forward to help Himachal,” Rathore added.

Bindal questioned slow paced relief work

Himachal BJP unit’s President Rajiv Bindal raised questions on the slow paced relief and rescue work being carried out in the state.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Rajiv Bindal said, “The work of removing debris has not started in Thunag even after eight days. Now the Thunag market has started stinking.”

Bindal, who had returned after his visit to the disaster hit areas in Mandi, said, “People living in relief camps are not getting drinking water. Roads have not been restored. The number of JCBs engaged in the restoration of roads is very less”.