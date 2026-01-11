Himachal: Palampur man among 3 Indians on Russian-flagged tanker seized by US

A youth from Palampur in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh is among the three Indians who were part of the crew aboard a Russian-flagged oil tanker seized by the United States. The family of 26-year-old Rikshit Chauhan, who lives in ward number 7 in Palampur, is distressed and awaiting a word from him. Family members said they last spoke to him on January 7. Rikshit Chauhan, 26, hails from ward number 7 of Palampur.

The Russian-flagged oil tanker — Marinera — was seized on January 7 in the North Atlantic after the US forces tracked it from the Caribbean Sea. The US authorities stated that they seized the tanker due to its alleged links to Venezuela. According to reports, the vessel was chartered by a private trader and was named Bella 1. Its crew consisted of 28 people, including six citizens of Georgia, 17 of Ukraine, three of India and two Russians.

His father Ranjit Singh, a government employee, said, “We last spoke to him on January 7 at around 4 pm. After that, we have not been able to contact him. He told us not to worry and said there might be some connectivity issues, possibly because he knew the tanker would be seized. No government authority has contacted us so far, and we have no information about our son.”

“He has been in the merchant navy for the last three years and has been working for a Russian company for the past two years. He left home on August 1 and flew to Iran, where he boarded this tanker. They began their journey to Venezuela in November. He used to call us daily, sometimes even three times a day,” he said, adding that the family wants him back safely.

The family has also brought the matter to the notice of local MLA Ashish Butail. “We are aware of the matter and the state government has already taken up this with the ministry of external affairs so that diplomatic efforts can be intensified for the safe return of the local youth,” Butail said.