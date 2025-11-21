Himachal: Panic after firing outside Shoolini varsity, one held

Hours after firing in Una left one dead and two injured, a student was arrested for firing in the air near Shoolini University in Solan on Thursday, said police, adding that no one was injured in the incident. The incident took place near Dream Villa on the Ochhghat–Sultanpur Road. (File)

The arrested have been identified as Dharm Raj, alias Dharma, 21, from Samastipur Bihar. The weapon has been seized by the police.

The incident took place near Dream Villa on the Ochhghat–Sultanpur Road. In a viral video, the students and local residents can be seen running for cover after the incident. Youth can be seen firing multiple rounds in the video.

The initial probe points to a students rivalry. On November 19, some senior students of the university entered the rented room of first year BBA student from Haryana, Aditya Kumar. There was an argument and they also abused him. Later the night, Aditya’s father Rajballi Shah, along with some family members, visited the university and complained to the management. Both the parties were called for talks on Thursday at 2pm. When Aditya Kumar, his father Rajballi Shah, and other family members reached Dream Villa, Dharma, one of the boys who had fought the previous night, snatched Rajballi Shah’s licensed pistol and fired in the air.

Confirming, Solan superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said that the firing is an offshoot of student rivalry. The accused arrested is a student of the university and had used licensed gun of a student’s father to fire the shots. The pistol used in the incident has been secured and sent for forensic analysis, he added.

The accused attempted to flee the scene, but Solan police acted swiftly and apprehended him within minutes, he said. Police have registered a case under Sections 304 (snatching) and 109 (attempt to murder) BNS and Section 25 of Arms Act.

Speaking to media on the firing incident, CM’s principal media advisor said, “Strict action will be taken against those involved to give a strong message that no one will be allowed to take law in their hand”.