Himachal pollution board calls to set up bio-methanation plant to tackle Kufri’s horse dung menace

Looking to ensure scientific disposal of horse dung at Kufri, Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (HPSPCB) has suggested installation of a bio-methanation plant of capacity of 5-6 MT/day. Horse riding is one of the major draws of Kufri, a popular tourist destination in Shimla. (File)

The suggestions were made in a report filed by the Theog divisional forest officer (DFO), before National green tribunal on November 1, in response to a complaint under consideration of National Green Tribunal (NGT) regarding the issue of plying a large number of horses in the small area of Kufri, creating environmental hazards and resulting in pollution of various kinds.

As per the DFO’s report, there are 1,029 horses registered in Kufri and a horse on an average discharges 15-20 kg of dung every day and the horse stays in Kufri for about 8 hours a day. Therefore, the average generation of horse dung per horse is estimated to be approximately 5-6 kg.

To remediate/manage the dung, the pollution has suggested installation of a bio-methanation plant of capacity of 5-6 MT/day either by the state or an agency authorised by them for scientific disposal of horse dung as the temperature in Kufri area is not suitable for composting.

The DFO has submitted that an expenditure of about ₹5-6 crore is required to set up such a bio-methanation plant. The report does not reflect any action taken or proposal initiated for setting up such a plant.

The report also stated that the forest department should explore the possibility of setting up a screw/filter press machine for dewatering of the horse dung so it can be used as fuel in the kiln in a nearby cement plant or boiler of any industry as an immediate measure. In this regard too, only a suggestion is made in the report and no proposal or action has been disclosed.

The report also mentions certain afforestation measures, but authorities are required to ensure that due care and caution is taken for the survival of the trees that are planted.

A committee was constituted in October 2024, under chairpersonship of the DFO, to interact with the Horse Owners Association and find a solution to remediate the problem. The DFO had sought two months to do the needful and submit the report.

The NGT has also sought a fresh report from the state and the DFO within two months by way of affidavit. The matter is now listed for February 13.

The report also takes note of the regulation of movement of horses, restricting it between 10 am to 5 pm.

The Theog DFO also disclosed that an MoU had been signed with Nav Chetna Transporters by Shri Nag Devta Ashrit Samuh, Teer Mahasu, constituted under eco-development committee, Kufri-Mahasu, for the regular weekly garbage disposal and till now 3,194 kg of garbage has been disposed of but the report does not disclose the extent of garbage which has been piled up at different places in the area concerned which is yet to be remediated/disposed of.

Govt mulls reducing

number of horses

Meanwhile, Himachal government in an earlier report had stated that the meeting of the chief secretary with the concerned department was held on February 2, 2024, and a remedial measure of reducing 10% horses in each subsequent year was reported.

The report included a letter submitted by all three horse unions, expressing their readiness to reduce the number of horses from 1,029 to 700.

While nearly eight months have passed thereafter, the number of horses has not been reduced.

NGT seeks record of amount

collected from horse owners

The counsel for horse union had submitted that each horse owner is paying ₹50 per horse per trip to the forest department, therefore, amounting to around ₹1 lakh per day which can be utilised for managing the horse dung and remediating the problems in that area.

The NGT then directed the state to produce a complete account of the amount which has been collected from the horse owners in the last five years and its utilisation for remediating the problem.