Himachal Pradesh assembly forms panel for legalising cannabis cultivation

The Himachal Pradesh assembly on Thursday constituted a committee of legislators to look into legalisation of cannabis cultivation in the state and submit its report within a month. Central government has given legal status to the cultivation of cannabis in some districts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.(AFP)

Assembly speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania constituted a committee after a discussion on the resolution brought under Rule 101 by MLA Purna Chand Thakur to legalise the cultivation of cannabis on the lines of other states in the public interest in view of the medicinal properties of cannabis in the state. announced. This committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of horticulture and revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi and MLA Hans Raj, chief parliamentary secretary Sundar Thakur, MLA Purna Thakur and Dr Janak Raj will be members of this committee. The speaker said that this committee will submit its report within a month.

Earlier, replying to the discussion on the resolution, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state government would consider enacting a law after getting complete information on the use of cannabis leaves and seeds. He suggested forming a committee of Vidhan Sabha for this, which was accepted by the speaker. The CM said that this committee would submit a report within a month on the medicinal properties of cannabis and its use and misuse. Before giving the report, the committee will visit such areas, where illegal cultivation of cannabis takes place on a large scale.

The CM said that the Central government has given legal status to the cultivation of cannabis in some districts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Apart from this, cannabis is also being cultivated in Uttarakhand for industrial use. He said that under the NDPS Act, the state has been given the right to cultivate cannabis and transport it. He said that the state governments can also cultivate hemp for industrial and horticultural purposes. The CM said that if cannabis really has good medicinal properties, then through the committee, the government can understand it better and take further decisions.

Earlier presenting the resolution, MLA Puran Chand Thakur said that if the government gives legal status to cannabis cultivation, it will improve the economy in rural areas and the income of the state government will also increase. He said that cannabis is used in medicines and many products are also prepared from it. He said that when many more states can give it legal status, Himachal should also move in this direction.

Parliamentary affairs minister Sunder Singh Thakur said that he has been raising his voice earlier also for giving legal status to cannabis cultivation and is demanding it even today.