Himachal Pradesh excise policy gets cabinet nod

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet gave its approval for the excise policy for the financial year 2024-25 through an auction-cum-tender in its meeting in Shimla on Saturday. The meeting was presided over by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with other ministers during the cabinet meeting in Shimla on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The cabinet accorded sanction to engage 1,000 multi-task workers in the animal husbandry department to support veterinary officers for effective functioning. It also approved filling of 30 posts of junior office assistant (IT) in the public works department (PWD) and to fill up four vacant posts of senior draughtsman in the architect wing of PWD.

It regularised the services of 46 teachers who fulfil the requisite qualifications as per instructions of the government.

It also decided to purchase 10 food safety vehicles and hire the services of 10 food analysts, 10 attendants and 10 drivers in the health department.

The Cabinet decided to upgrade government middle schools in Bangal Chowki, Thrangran, Salihar, Bohan Bhatti, Dehrian to high school, and highs schools in Chaukath to senior secondary school in Jawalamukhi assembly constituency.

The Cabinet gave its nod to include more areas of panchayats Mashobra and Beolia under the ambit of Shimla municipal corporation to provide better facilities to the residents.

It decided to open divisions of jal shakti department at Jwalamukhi, Jaisinghpur and Palampur in Kangra district and decided to shift the division from Dalhousie to Chowari in Chamba district.

Nod was given to restructure the Kasumpati, Sunni, Nerwa and Matiana divisions of the department in Shimla district to facilitate people.

The cabinet decided to upgrade 50-bedded civil hospital at Haroli in Una district to a 100-bed facility.

It approved upgrade of primary health centre, Gumma, in Shimla district to a community health centre, opening of a sub-centre at Kandi in Kota Pab panchayat in Sirmaur and opening of primary health centre at Baliwal in Una district.

The decision was also taken to transfer the Mamligh section of PWD to Solan PWD division from Arki. The Cabinet decided to open a new PWD division at Nadaun and sub division in Bijhari of Barsar assembly segment in district Hamirpur.