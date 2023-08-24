News / Cities / Chandigarh News / New recruitment commission to soon replace disbanded HPSSC: Himachal CM Sukhu

New recruitment commission to soon replace disbanded HPSSC: Himachal CM Sukhu

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Aug 24, 2023 12:28 AM IST

The notification regarding the constitution of the new Commission will be issued shortly, he said after the Deepak Sanan Committee , tasked with giving recommendations on the design of the new commission, provided a comprehensive presentation in a meeting, held late on Tuesday. The meeting was presided over by Himachal CM Sukhu

The Himachal Pradesh government would soon form a recruitment commission to replace the Himachal Pradesh State Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), Hamirpur, which was dissolved earlier this year after a question paper leak scam, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said.

The notification regarding the constitution of the new Commission will be issued shortly, he said after the Deepak Sanan Committee , tasked with giving recommendations on the design of the new commission, provided a comprehensive presentation in a meeting, held late on Tuesday.

The meeting was presided over by the chief minister.

The presentation highlighted various measures aimed at ensuring transparency, structural integrity, and fairness in the operations of the proposed recruitment commission.

