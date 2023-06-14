Himachal govt institutes to be transformed into smart schools: Sukhvinder Sukhu

While presiding over a review meeting of Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) here chief minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the present state government is committed to provide quality education to the students in all the government institutions. He said that in the first phase, classes of 11th and 12th standard in government schools would be made smart in a phased manner. These classes would be equipped with smart classroom equipment, smart furniture for the students and the interior of the classroom will also be improved to provide a better learning atmosphere for students of government schools. These classes would be equipped with smart classroom equipment, smart furniture for the students: Sukhvinder Sukhu (HT File Photo)

The CM directed the education department to identify schools with good students’ strength, internet connectivity and good buildings, to implement this facility efficiently. He said that in the subsequent phases this facility would be extended to classes 8th to 10th and then class 1st to 7th.

Sukhu said that the state government is paying special attention to improve the education standards in government schools, particularly in the remote areas of the state so that students studying in these institutions are not deprived of quality education. He said the state government has laid special emphasis on the education sector in the current budget. As part of these efforts, library rooms will be established in every senior secondary school and 40,000 modern desks will be provided to government schools this year. He said that more than 17,000 primary school teachers will receive tablets to adopt best educational practices in facilitating better education for students. Additionally, the government would also encourage the high-achieving students in government educational institutions, he added.

Education minister, Rohit Thakur, MLAs Harish Janartha, Devender Bhutto, Sudarshan Babloo, Chaitanya Sharma, Suresh Kumar, Hoshiyar Singh, Ashish Sharma, Principal Advisor (IT & Innovations), Gokul Butail, managing director Himachal Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation, Mukesh Repaswal and State Project Director of SSA, Rajesh Sharma were also present in the meeting.