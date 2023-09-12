Himachal Pradesh: Online portal for environmental initiatives launched

The department of environmental science, technology and climate change introduced an online platform dedicated to collaborative efforts in the conservation and protection of environment in the state. HT Image

A spokesperson of the department informed on Monday that by registering on this portal, NGOs can identify opportunities to amplify their impact on society. He said to complete registration, one can visit the website-- https://agisac.gov.in/envgis/NGO_Home.aspx. For any inquiries, Baldev Raj Thakur, computer programmer, may be contacted at mobile numbers 701-835-5400 and 941-845-5400.

The portal includes workshops, skill development programmes and relevant educational resources to strengthen the capacity of organisations in addressing environmental challenges. Registering on this portal will also benefit NGOs by increasing their visibility and raising public awareness about their work through our website, social media platforms, and department communication channels, the spokesperson said.