Himachal Pradesh planning to launch drone taxi services: Chauhan

The Himachal government is planning to launch drone taxi services this financial year, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s principal media adviser Naresh Chauhan said on Sunday. Naresh Chauhan, principal media advisor to Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (HT File)

Chauhan said the services will support transportation of agricultural produce and medical supplies to remote regions of the state, significantly improving the connectivity and service delivery in rural areas.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had highlighted the plan during his budget speech.

The media adviser said this is part of efforts to transform Himachal into an IT hub in view of the rising demand in the sector.

“Considering the topography of the state, drones are capable of reaching the most remote areas with little or no manpower needed, and require the least amount of effort, time and energy,” Chauhan added.

Sukhu has been pushing for the use of drones, which he says is vital for achieving the “Green Himachal Vision”. He has been advocating for use of drones for traffic management, rescuing trekkers, monitoring forest and wildlife and surveillance of illegal mining and to spread micronutrients in crops.

“To enhance service delivery, the Congress government is focused on creating employment and self-employment opportunities through drone technology,” Chauhan said, pointing out that in 2024-25 fiscal, 243 youngsters received drone training at government ITIs.

“Drones have wide applications across sectors such as agriculture, disaster management and healthcare,” Chauhan said, adding that the policy was framed a while ago.

During the budget speech, Sukhu said the state would set up drone stations in Hamirpur, Mandi and Kangra districts. The drone stations will function like bus terminals and facilitate quick aid delivery during emergencies.