HP Police DGP Sanjay Kundu said the cell has been set up on the request of the Enforcement Directorate. (HT file photo)
Himachal Pradesh Police set up anti-money laundering cell

The information will be shared with the ED on a fortnightly basis to act against organised crime in the state
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 12:01 PM IST

The Himachal Pradesh Police have set up an anti-money laundering cell to collect and analyse information regarding criminal cases from all 12 districts to assess if it can be shared with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to initiate action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

“The cell has been constituted on the request from the ED,” director general of police Sanjay Kundu said after meeting ED north zone additional director Sunil Kumar Yadav, Anti-Corruption and Vigilance ADGP Anurag Garg, CID ADG N Venugopal, and IGP, southern range, Himanshu Misra in Shimla.

The anti-money laundering cell in the state police headquarters will share information with the focus on organised crime such as drug trafficking, illegal mining, wildlife violations, Excise Act, Prevention of Corruption Act and fake degree scams.

The information will be shared on a fortnightly basis. The aim is to launch a multi-pronged action against organised crime in the state.

