Himachal Pradesh University signs MoU with Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Science–DRDO

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences (INMAS) - Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), New Delhi, in Shimla on Friday. The partnership focuses on strengthening research, training, and innovation in CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear) sciences, healthcare technologies, and capacity-building initiatives. (File)

Under this MoU, both institutions will collaborate in joint research projects and DRDO-funded initiatives, joint supervision of students, student internships and training at DRDO facilities, shared access to state-of-the-art laboratories and research infrastructure, visiting/associate faculty opportunities for DRDO scientists at HPU and collaborative academic programs, innovation activities, and capacity-building initiatives.

The partnership focuses on strengthening research, training, and innovation in CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear) sciences, healthcare technologies, and capacity-building initiatives. It is expected to enhance national preparedness and elevate academic research capabilities toward developing cutting-edge solutions benefiting both defense and civilian domains.

Speaking on the occasion, vice-chancellor, HPU, professor Mahavir Singh expressed that the collaboration with DRDO was a dream of many years that has now come true. He further expressed that this approach aligns with the state government’s mission of making Himachal a green and progressive state.

During his address, Dr Sudhir Chandna, director, INMAS-DRDO, said that INMAS-DRDO needs basic research innovations from universities across the country. He further stated that INMAS is open to funding suitable research proposals from HPU.