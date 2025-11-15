Himachal Pradesh University signs MoU with Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Science–DRDO

Under this MoU, both institutions will collaborate in joint research projects and DRDO-funded initiatives, joint supervision of students, student internships and training at DRDO facilities, shared access to state-of-the-art laboratories and research infrastructure, visiting/associate faculty opportunities for DRDO scientists at HPU and collaborative academic programs, innovation activities, and capacity-building initiatives
Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences (INMAS) - Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), New Delhi, in Shimla on Friday.
Under this MoU, both institutions will collaborate in joint research projects and DRDO-funded initiatives, joint supervision of students, student internships and training at DRDO facilities, shared access to state-of-the-art laboratories and research infrastructure, visiting/associate faculty opportunities for DRDO scientists at HPU and collaborative academic programs, innovation activities, and capacity-building initiatives.
The partnership focuses on strengthening research, training, and innovation in CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear) sciences, healthcare technologies, and capacity-building initiatives. It is expected to enhance national preparedness and elevate academic research capabilities toward developing cutting-edge solutions benefiting both defense and civilian domains.
Speaking on the occasion, vice-chancellor, HPU, professor Mahavir Singh expressed that the collaboration with DRDO was a dream of many years that has now come true. He further expressed that this approach aligns with the state government’s mission of making Himachal a green and progressive state.
During his address, Dr Sudhir Chandna, director, INMAS-DRDO, said that INMAS-DRDO needs basic research innovations from universities across the country. He further stated that INMAS is open to funding suitable research proposals from HPU.