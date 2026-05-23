Himachal: Rain, gusty winds bring relief from heat; yellow alert for thunderstorms

Several parts of Himachal experienced relief from scorching heat as thunderstorm accompanied by rain and gusty winds lashed the region, and Rohtang Pass in Kullu district and surrounding areas received fresh snowfall on Friday. The fresh snowfall in Rohtang and its surrounding areas has been a boon for the hotel industry, drawing tourists to Kullu and Manali to enjoy the snow in May. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

The local meteorological station has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds, expected to reach speeds of 40-50 kmph at isolated places in five districts: Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla on Saturday.

Light to moderate rain had a cooling effect across the region, with Kalpa receiving 13.4 mm of rain, Bhuntar 11.6 mm, Manali 10 mm, Jot 9 mm, Kukumseri 6.8 mm, Keylong 5 mm, Mandi 4 mm, Dharamshala 2.1 mm, Shimla, Sundernagar and Chamba 2 mm each Chamba 2 mm, Solan 1.8 mm and Dehra Gopipur, Una, and Palampur each receiving 1.4 mm.

State capital Shimla and the surrounding areas of Kufri and Fagu saw relief from the sweltering heat, as a severe thunderstorm with heavy showers struck the area on Friday morning, causing temperatures to drop.

The sky remained overcast after the storm subsided, with the sun intermittently shining through.Shimla has been reeling under unusually hot weather with maximum temperatures touching 30.5°C, five degrees above normal, while minimum temperatures have been around 20°C.

The fresh snowfall in Rohtang and its surrounding areas has been a boon for the hotel industry, drawing tourists to Kullu and Manali to enjoy the snow in May. While the snowfall and rain have brought joy to stakeholders in the tourism and allied industries, fruit growers are concerned, as rain and hailstorms during this season can be detrimental to crops.

The local MeT station has predicted light to moderate rain or snow at many places in the state on May 22, at a few places on May 22 and light rain or snow at isolated places of the state on May 24 and 25.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 2 to 4 degrees and three to six degrees, respectively, during the next 24 hours and likely to rise by 2 to 5 degrees and three to five degrees during the subsequent 3-4 days, the MeT station said.