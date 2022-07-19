Himachal: Rain triggers flashfloods in Kinnaur villages near China border
Unexpected rains triggered flashfloods, causing heavy damage to houses and farm land at Shalkar, a village in the cold desert near China-occupied Tibet in Kinnaur district on Monday evening.
The flashflood damaged the road in the village besides crops in adjoining fields. It’s rare that a flashflood occurs in the cold desert region that receives scanty rain.
“Flashfloods in cold desert areas are rare. Fortunately, the flooding did not cause any damage to life,” said Kinnaur additional district magistrate SS Rathore said on Tuesday. “There are reports that a few houses were damaged and four vehicles are stuck in the debris. The damage to crops will be assessed,” he said.
The flashflood also damaged farm land, a footbridge and the cremation ground at Chango, another village on the China border. No loss of life was reported.
Rain triggered floods in Kinnaur’s Malling Nullah, damaging the strategic road connecting Reckong Peo to Kaza in Spiti valley.
The road is maintained by the Border Roads Organisation. Traffic is expected to be restored by Wednesday.
Meanwhile, a tremor measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale with its epicentre at Barjorhu in Mandi district was recorded on Tuesday morning. No loss to life or property was reported, director, State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Sudesh Mokhta said.
Man dies in Delhi over honking & parking argument; one arrested: Police
In a tragic incident, a 32-year-old man died after Rohit was attacked with bricks and stones by a group of six men following an altercation over honking and parking of a car near Saket Metro station in the early hours of Saturday, police said. Benita Mary Jaiker said on July 16 at 2:53am, the Saket police station received a call saying a person was lying near gate number 2 of Saket metro station.
‘He doesn’t feel like…': Tejashwi claims BJP leader wanted to join RJD
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav has claimed that union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nityanand Rai expressed bJP leader & MoS Nityanand Rai's desire to join his party, triggering counter from the saffron party. “BJP leader & MoS Nityanand Rai met me & expressed his desire to join RJD as he asked us to take him into the party before he became a minister. He said that he doesn't feel like being there,” ANI quoted Yadav on Monday.
Bengaluru: Ola to invest $500 mln in battery innovation and indigenous cell R&D
Ola Electric, India's largest electric vehicles company, on Monday said it will invest $500 million in setting up a battery innovation centre and promoting indigenous cell research and development in India. The company plans to set up a state-of-the-art 'Battery Innovation Center' in Bengaluru. Ola Electric said it will recruit "top global talent including 500 PhDs and engineers who will be supported by an additional 1000 researchers in India and multiple other global centres".
Delhi Metro’s Blue Line snag impacts peak hour services on one section
Train services on the Delhi Metro's busy Blue Line were impacted on Tuesday morning due to a technical snag leading to a delay in service between Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank stations, officials said. DMRC first tweeted at 8:04am to acknowledge the snag and inform commuters about a delay on this section of the Blue Line (Dwarka sector 21- Vaishali/Noida Electronic City). The issue is yet to be rectified, impacting operations for over two hours.
