IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal ramps up testing after 60 teachers test positive for Covid-19 in three days
Teachers conducting thermal screening at a school in Mandi on Monday, 10 months after educational institutions were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (HT Photo)
Teachers conducting thermal screening at a school in Mandi on Monday, 10 months after educational institutions were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Himachal ramps up testing after 60 teachers test positive for Covid-19 in three days

The state health department has made it mandatory for government teachers to undergo the coronavirus test before reporting for duty as schools reopened on February 1
READ FULL STORY
By Gaurav Bisht
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:50 PM IST

The rise in the number of Covid-19 cases among schoolteachers in Himachal Pradesh has put the state health department on the alert.

The department made the coronavirus test mandatory for all government schoolteachers before schools reopened on February 1 and found at least 60 teachers tested positive in Mandi district alone in three days.

As many as 34 teachers tested positive in Sarkaghat sub division of Mandi district. A majority of the teachers were deputed on poll duty for the recent panchayat elections

In its notification, the health department said that it would act against teachers who are reluctant to conduct the test under the Disaster Management Act. “We have set up 174 centres for testing and action will be taken against teachers reporting to school without getting tested,” said Dinesh Sharma, the chief medical officer of Mandi.

Schools reopen to thin attendance

Ten months after the Covid-19 induced lockdown, government schools reopened on Monday even as the attendance was low. Teachers and the school managements tried to ensure that the standard operating procedure to contain the pandemic was followed. Students were put through thermal scanning on entering the campus and those with fever were sent back. Classes were held following social distancing. Schools have a staggered lunch timing and students have been told not to shake hands

Schools in Himachal Pradesh had been closed since March 2020 in view of the Covid-19 outbreak. Schools were reopened in November but had to be closed after a spike in Covid-19 infections among teachers and students.

Himachal Pradesh on Monday recorded 25 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the state’s tally to 57,561, while no death was reported.

Of the new cases, eight were reported in Kangra, four each in Mandi and Solan, three in Shimla, two each in Kinnaur and Una and one each in Chamba and Sirmaur.

State recovery rate 97.7%

Recoveries reached 56,200 after 37 more people were discharged. There are now 378 active cases. The recovery rate remains 97.7% and the case fatality ratio is 1.6%.

Shimla remains the worst hit district with 10,381 cases reported so far, followed by Mandi with 9,995 cases, and Kangra with 8,201 cases. Solan has 6,723 Covid-19 cases, Kullu 4,416, Sirmaur 3,434, Hamirpur 3,040, Chamba 2,954, Bilaspur 2,917, Una 2,882, Kinnaur 1,361, and Lahaul-Spiti 1,258 cases.

The state has conducted a total of 9,35,674 tests during the pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
A Shiromani Akali Dal activist showing injuries suffered after the clash with Congress supporters at the Jalalabad tehsil complex on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
A Shiromani Akali Dal activist showing injuries suffered after the clash with Congress supporters at the Jalalabad tehsil complex on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal escapes unhurt as Akalis, Congress workers clash in Jalalabad

By Vishal Joshi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 02:26 PM IST
Four activists of SAD, Congress suffer bullet injuries in the clash at Jalalabad tehsil office where nominations for the civic body elections were being filed
READ FULL STORY
Close
Teachers conducting thermal screening at a school in Mandi on Monday, 10 months after educational institutions were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (HT Photo)
Teachers conducting thermal screening at a school in Mandi on Monday, 10 months after educational institutions were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Himachal ramps up testing after 60 teachers test positive for Covid-19 in three days

By Gaurav Bisht
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:50 PM IST
The state health department has made it mandatory for government teachers to undergo the coronavirus test before reporting for duty as schools reopened on February 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
A team of Haryana Police special task force carried out a raid after inputs that Sanjeev Kumar was hiding in Meerut.
A team of Haryana Police special task force carried out a raid after inputs that Sanjeev Kumar was hiding in Meerut.
chandigarh news

Haryana ex-MLA Relu Ram Punia’s son-in-law held in Meerut two years after jumping parole

By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:13 PM IST
Former legislator’s daughter Sonia and her husband Sanjeev Kumar were sentenced to death for killing Punia and seven other members of his family in 2001 at their farmhouse at Litani village in Hisar while they were asleep
READ FULL STORY
Close
Apni mandis reopen in Chandigarh
Apni mandis reopen in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Apni mandis reopen in Chandigarh

By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:39 AM IST
Although there was a lukewarm response, the low prices came as a big respite from that being charged by street vendors
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Budget gives fillip to infra projects in Chandigarh
Union Budget gives fillip to infra projects in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Union Budget gives fillip to infra projects in Chandigarh

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:36 AM IST
Infrastructure projects in Chandigarh are set to get a fresh impetus with the allocation for capital expenditure increased by 25% in the Union Budget outlay for the UT in the coming fiscal
READ FULL STORY
Close
The semester exams of the ongoing batches are scheduled to start from February 15.   (HT FIle Photo)
The semester exams of the ongoing batches are scheduled to start from February 15.   (HT FIle Photo)
chandigarh news

PU allows Haryana studentsto take practical exams later

By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:34 AM IST
Online practical exams for the odd-semester students are scheduled to start on Tuesday in PU and its affiliated colleges.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students attending classes at GMSSS, Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Students attending classes at GMSSS, Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Classes 6-8 begin at schools in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:33 AM IST
On the first day, the total attendance went up to 20,000 across the city, said education department officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
“All political parties will put aside their differences to find a solution. This is the time to come together to save our state and our people,” CM Singh stressed.(HT Photo)
“All political parties will put aside their differences to find a solution. This is the time to come together to save our state and our people,” CM Singh stressed.(HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab CM calls all-party meet tomorrow over farmers’ stir

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:12 AM IST
The meeting will be held in Chandigarh wherein the parties will discuss the situation in the wake of the Republic Day violence, the Singhu border attack on protesters and the vilification campaign against farmers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Kalka MLA’s hasty suspension is condemnable: Kumari Selja

By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Haryana Congress chief says the speaker did not even allow Chaudhary to present his stand before the disqualification
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Police bust gambling, trafficking racket in Banur, 70 arrested

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:48 AM IST
The Punjab Police claim to have busted a gambling and immoral trafficking racket active in Mohali district with the arrest of 70 people, including 10 women, during a late night operation at a marriage palace on the outskirts of Banur
READ FULL STORY
Close
This is probably for the first time since Partition that the varsity has been left without a governing body and deans. (HT File Photo)
This is probably for the first time since Partition that the varsity has been left without a governing body and deans. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

After senate, term of Panjab University deans also ends without fresh polls

By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:47 AM IST
Deans are picked by a team comprising senators, who remain unelected in the absence of senate elections since August last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s govt schools to reopen for Classes 6 to 8 on Feb 1

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:24 PM IST
In the next step towards phased reopening of schools, the education department has allowed city’s government schools to resume offline classes for Classes 6 to 8 from Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The local vegetable markets were shut down in March 2020 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. (HT File Photo)
The local vegetable markets were shut down in March 2020 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Apni Mandis to return in Chandigarh on Feb 1

By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:48 AM IST
Only farmers registered with the Punjab Mandi Board will be allowed to set stalls at the mandi after presenting their registration card.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With an upsurge in technology and knowledge-centric enterprises and the nation-wide focus on creating self-reliant solutions to technical challenges, the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem has entered a new phase of growth. (HT File)
With an upsurge in technology and knowledge-centric enterprises and the nation-wide focus on creating self-reliant solutions to technical challenges, the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem has entered a new phase of growth. (HT File)
chandigarh news

Chitkara University announces ‘NOVATE+ 2021’ to promote academia-MSME projects

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:19 PM IST
Chitkara University has recently launched the fourth edition of its flagship-event ‘NOVATE+ 2021’, which will help MSMEs collaborate with universities for technical problem-solving
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister of state for commerce and Hoshiarpur BJP MP Som Parkash is the sole representative of Punjab in the central cabinet. He was a part of three-member ministerial team that held 11 rounds of negotiations with farmers in the past two months without any breakthrough. (HT Photo)
Union minister of state for commerce and Hoshiarpur BJP MP Som Parkash is the sole representative of Punjab in the central cabinet. He was a part of three-member ministerial team that held 11 rounds of negotiations with farmers in the past two months without any breakthrough. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Farm union leaders backtracked under pressure of radicals: Central minister

By Ramesh Vinayak
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:53 AM IST
Union minister of state for commerce Som Parkash says farm union leaders should have taken moral responsibility for whatever happened at Red Fort on Republic Day and suspended their agitation
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP