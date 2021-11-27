Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal records 102 fresh Covid cases, 3 deaths; Kangra highest with 38 infections
Himachal recorded 102 Covid cases on Friday, taking the state’s tally to 2,26,859 while death toll reached 3,825 after three more patients died; the highest of 38 cases were reported from Kangra
Himachal recorded 102 Covid cases on Friday. The highest of 38 cases were reported from Kangra, nine of them students and staff of Upper Tibetan Children Village School. (HT File Photo)
Published on Nov 27, 2021 02:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Himachal Pradesh recorded 102 fresh Covid-19 infections on Friday, taking the state’s case tally to 2,26,859 while the death toll reached 3,825 after three more patients died of the infection.

The highest of 38 cases were reported from Kangra, nine of them students and staff of Upper Tibetan Children Village School.

Twenty-three cases were reported from Shimla, 11 each from Hamirpur and Una, seven from Solan, six from Mandi, four from Bilaspur and one each from Kinnaur and Sirmaur.

The active came down slightly to 827 while the recoveries have reached 2,22,190 after 107 people recuperated.

In terms of the number of cases, Kangra is the worst hit among all 12 districts logging 51,813 cases since the virus outbreak. It is followed by Mandi with 31,858 cases and Shimla with 27,827 cases.

TRACKER

Total Cases: 2,26,859

Recoveries: 2,22,190

Deaths: 3,825

Active: 827

