Himachal records birth of first sexed semen calf
: Himachal Pradesh on Monday achieved a rare feat as the state recorded the first female calf birth using the sexed semen (gender selected) technique.
The birth has been reported by Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture (HPAU), Palampur. The HPAU introduced the technique in April last year after.
The university authorities have named the calf ‘Ambika’.
The HPAU had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Genus ABS India Private Limited, Pune, on the use of sexed semen for genetic gain in cattle.
HPAU vice-chancellor while congratulating the veterinary scientists said that the experiment to produce female calves using sexed semen technique has been successful as a Sahiwal breed cow has delivered a healthy female calf.
Now onwards, the farmers of Himachal Pradesh engaged in cattle rearing and dairy farming could rely on technology to produce only female calves from their cows, said Prof Chaudhary.
The new research project has proved its immense value in genetic up-gradation of the exotic as well as indigenous breed of cattle being reared in Himachal, said Prof Chaudhary adding that the new technology will also help curb the stray cattle menace.
The vice-chancellor said that rapid farm mechanisation has undermined the utility of bulls hence male calves are discarded after birth. They either die or end up abandoned and add to the stray cattle menace.
“It was a very unique project scientifically as it has started giving results about important parameters like milk production and genetic potential in the progeny. As the sex of calves is selected at the time of Artificial Insemination,” he said.
At present, 74 Jersey and Sahiwal cattle are in the advanced stage of pregnancy and all these were artificially inseminated with sexed semen received from ABS India Private Limited, Pune.
He said that HPAU strives for quality research benefiting the farming community and this high-impact research in the department of veterinary gynaecology for the enhancement of livestock production efficiency has started yielding results which will be benefiting dairy farmers of the state.
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
