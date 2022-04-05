Himachal records birth of first sexed semen calf

: Himachal Pradesh on Monday achieved a rare feat as the state recorded the first female calf birth using the sexed semen (gender selected) technique.

Dharamshala: Himachal Pradesh on Monday achieved a rare feat as the state recorded first female calf birth using sexed semen (gender selected) technique.

The birth has been reported by Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture (HPAU), Palampur. The HPAU introduced the technique in April last year after.

The university authorities have named the calf as ‘Ambika’.

HPAU had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Genus ABS India Private Limited, Pune on the use of sexed semen for genetic gain in cattle.

HPAU vice-chancellor while congratulating the veterinary scientists said that the experiment to produce female calves using sexed semen technique has been successful as a Sahiwal breed cow has delivered a healthy female calf.

Now onwards, the farmers of Himachal Pradesh engaged in cattle rearing and the dairy farming could rely on technology to produce only female calves from their cows, said Prof Chaudhary.

The new research project has proved its immense value in genetic up-gradation of the exotic as well as indigenous breed of cattle being reared in Himachal, said Prof Chaudhary adding that the new technology will also help curb the stray cattle menace.

The vice-chancellor said that rapid farm mechanization has undermined the utility of bulls hence male calves are discarded after birth. They either die or end up abandoned and add to the stray cattle menace.

“It was a very unique project scientifically as it has started giving results about important parameters like milk production and genetic potential in the progeny. As the sex of calves is selected at the time of Artificial Insemination,” he said.

Prof Chaudhary further said that it was the first-ever organized study undertaken regarding the use of sexed semen in Himachal. It is in operation in two phases since April last year and will continue for another six months. In the first phase 100 farmers rearing Jersey cows and Sahiwal, an indigenous breed of cows were included in the project.

At present 74 Jersey and Sahiwal cattle are in the advanced stage of pregnancy and all these were artificially inseminated with sexed semen received from ABS India Private Limited, Pune.

He said that HPAU strives for quality research benefiting the farming community and this high-impact research in the department of veterinary gynaecology for the enhancement of livestock production efficiency has started yielding results which will be benefiting dairy farmers of the state.

