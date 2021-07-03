Himachal registers 150 new Covid cases, one death

Himachal Pradesh logged 150 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday taking the state’s tally 2,02,440 while the death toll mounted to 3,465 after one patient succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 29 were reported in Mandi, 22 in Chamba, 19 each in Kangra and Shimla, 13 in Kullu, 11 in Kinnaur, 10 in Hamirpur, eight in Bilaspur, six in Sirmaur, five in Solan and four each in Lahaul-Spiti and Una.

Recoveries reached 1,97,369 after 209 people recuperated while the active cases came down to 1,579.

In terms of the caseload, Kangra remains the worst-hit district with 45,904 cases followed by Mandi where 27,208 people have been tested positive to date and Shimla with 25,225 cases.

Solan has 22,223 cases, Sirmaur 15,338, Hamirpur 14,384, Una 13,319, Bilaspur 12,676, Chamba 11,261, Kullu 8,932, Kinnaur 3,256 and Lahaul-Spiti 2,714.

Meanwhile, a government spokesperson said that report of 287 of a total 1,113 samples sent to National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for genome sequencing is still awaited.

One of the samples, report of which was received on Thursday, had tested positive for Delta Plus variant of Covid-19. The sample was sent for testing on May 21. The patient, a 19-year-old woman, has already recovered. The samples of her contacts have also been sent for whole genome sequencing.

The spokesperson said that of 826 samples, report of which has been received so far, 218 have been detected with presence delta strain , 111 UK strain, nine Kappa strains, one with South African strain and 36 other mutations of concerns.

He said that people should ensure strict Covid appropriate-behaviour norms to prevent and mitigate the third wave of pandemic.

HP health dept issues directions to ASHAs for paediatric Covid care

The accredited social health activists (ASHAs) would play a key role in spreading awareness in the community regarding signs and symptoms of Covid in paediatric age group, a state health department spokesperson has said.

He said the state is preparing itself to tackle the anticipated third wave and in the efforts to do so, the health department has issued directions regarding roles and responsibility of ASHAs for paediatric Covid care.

They will also ensure that the symptomatic cases reach the facility for early testing and treating, he said.