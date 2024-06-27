 Himachal speaker warns Jai Ram Thakur of contempt action over public remarks on his decisions - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
Himachal speaker warns Jai Ram Thakur of contempt action over public remarks on his decisions

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jun 27, 2024 09:46 AM IST

Himachal assembly speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said he would be compelled to initiate contempt proceedings against Jai Ram Thakur id he continues to make public statements against the chair

Himachal

Himachal Pradesh assembly speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania. (HT File)
Himachal Pradesh assembly speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania. (HT File)

Himachal assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Wednesday warned leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur against his recent remarks on his decisions, saying such actions would compel him to initiate contempt proceedings for making public statements against the chair.

“It’s been more than 15 months since I was elected speaker. I have conducted the proceedings of the House within the rules. The House’s productivity has been more than 132%,” Pathania, who was addressing media persons at the Vidhan Sabha premises, while emphasising that any grievances the LoP has with the Speaker’s role should be addressed within the House and not in public domain.

The Speaker addressed the issue of nine Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members’ unruly behaviour, saying that a decision would be made in due course. He was quick to add that any member dissatisfied with his rulings was free to seek judicial review.

Addressing his decision to accept the resignation of three independent MLAs recently, he said, “The three independents had resigned from the assembly on March 22 and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on March 23. Before I could take any decision, the three approached the court that had a divergent view. The chief justice very much appreciated the jurisdiction of the Speaker and the decision of the third bench was also on similar lines.”

He added that the decision delivered by the speaker has not only been upheld by the court, but also by the public, adding, “Discussing the court and assembly’s decision in the public discourse was not appreciable.”

Expressing further displeasure over Jai Ram Thakur’s remarks criticising his decisions, he said.“Jai Ram ji should control his words otherwise I will be forced to act under the provisions of the constitution. Statements against the court’s decision amount to contempt of court. Statement against the assembly’s decision also amounts to contempt.”

The Speaker advised all the assembly members to work according to the traditions and respect the dignity of the House.

“I do not need a certificate from the leader of Opposition on what my conduct should be and what it should not be,” Pathania said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal speaker warns Jai Ram Thakur of contempt action over public remarks on his decisions
