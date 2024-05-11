Himachal state election dept takes to IPL stage to raise voter awareness

To motivate and aware the voters of their right to franchise, the Himachal chief electoral officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg officially launched a song themed on the election and composed by the famous Himachal Police band ‘Harmony of Pines’ during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match that was played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (KXI) at Dharamshala. Composed in 10 different Indian languages, the song has been shot at various famous locations in Himachal Pradesh and features other locations of the country. (HT Photo)

The song, which was displayed on the big screen of Dharamshala cricket stadium not only disseminated the message to the spectators present but to all the people watching the match across the country to come out and vote for building a stronger democracy, stated the CEO.

It is a unique and earnest initiative of the HP election department under the guidance of the Election Commission of India (ECI) covered under the systematic voter’s education and electoral participation programme, stated the CEO.

The department is making every effort to sensitise the voters in the state, he said, adding that various activities were being conducted to raise awareness among the voters and ensure maximum participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held on June 1.

During the last assembly elections also the state election department entrusted the task to compose the theme song to ‘Harmony of Pines’ titled ‘Vote Karo, Matdaan Karo’, which was widely appreciated and had crossed 2.5 million views on YouTube.