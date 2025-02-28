Menu Explore
Himachal to allocate 100 crore for completion of Mandi Shiv Dham project: CM Sukhu

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Feb 28, 2025 05:26 AM IST

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced an allocation of ₹100 crore for the completion of the Mandi Shiv Dham project and assured its completion within two years.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced an allocation of 100 crore for the completion of the Mandi Shiv Dham project and assured its completion within two years.

Himachal Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu participating in the opening procession of seven-day long international Shivratri fair in Mandi on Thursday. (Birbal Sharma/ HT)
Himachal Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu participating in the opening procession of seven-day long international Shivratri fair in Mandi on Thursday. (Birbal Sharma/ HT)

Sukhu was speaking while formally inaugurating week-long International Shivratri Mahotsav-2025 of Mandi at the historic Paddal Ground in Mandi on Thursday.

He said that former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, hailing from Mandi district, was expected to have significantly developed the region. Though grand claims were made about Shiv Dham, its work remained incomplete, and now the present state government will allocate 100 crore for its completion.

He announced an allocation of Rs. 100 crore for the completion of the Mandi Shiv Dham project and assured its completion within two years. Additionally, he announced a 5 % increase in offerings to the deities.

The Chief Minister asserted, “Over the past two years, we have faced every challenge like a battle. However, ever since the number of Congress MLAs in the state assembly returned to 40 with the blessings of the people and the deities, I have been personally targeted by the opposition. But I will not be deterred. We will continue making decisions in the best interest of the people of the State. We are moving towards making Himachal Pradesh self-reliant, and by the year 2032, it will be one of the most prosperous States in the country.”

Sukhu remarked, “I recently visited Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh, yet even this was being criticized by the Leader of the Opposition, who continues to make remarks about my personal trips.”

On the occasion the Chief Minister launched the ‘Divyam’ app, which will facilitate the monitoring of various government schemes. This app will accelerate the implementation of government initiatives and ensure that the benefits of different welfare schemes reach eligible individuals transparently.

Earlier CM joined the traditional ‘Shahi Jaleb’ Shobha Yatra amidst light showers, offered prayers at the historic Shri Raj Madhav Rai temple, the principal deity of the region.

