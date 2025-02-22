Himachal to introduce Anti-Drug legislation in assembly session

To check growing drug menace, the Himachal government is planning to introduce the Himachal Pradesh Anti-Drug Bill in the upcoming assembly session. To check growing drug menace, the Himachal government is planning to introduce the Himachal Pradesh Anti-Drug Bill in the upcoming assembly session. (Representational image)

A government spokesperson stated that to strengthen legal provisions, impose stricter penalties on repeat offenders and promote rehabilitation for addicts and first-time minor offenders, this legislation will be placed before the House.

Listing the state government’s efforts to combat drug abuse and trafficking, a government spokesperson said in 2024 police arrested 2,515 individuals involved in drug-related activities.

Sharing details, in 2024, the police department seized 368.20 kg of charas, 36.20 kg of opium, 11.14 kg of heroin, 668.67 kg of poppy husk and 33.64 kg of ganja. Additionally, 37,20,654 cannabis plants and 3,78,152 poppy plants were destroyed, while 2,89,68,041 psychotropic substance tablets were seized. The police also arrested 2,515 individuals involved in drug-related activities.

The government spokesperson stated that the police department, in collaboration with various enforcement agencies, has successfully dismantled drug networks, confiscated illicit assets and taken stringent legal action against offenders under the NDPS Act and the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act, 1988.

The government is taking strict action against police personnel and government employees found involved in drug trafficking. In addition to enforcement measures, awareness campaigns are being conducted regularly to educate people about the dangers of drug abuse.

During the year 2024, 45 proposals for preventive detention were submitted, compared to none until 2022 and four detention orders were sanctioned against repeat offenders.

Cracking down on drug-related assets, the government confiscated illegal properties worth ₹9 crore in 2024 and initiated a systematic drive to seal and demolish properties linked to drug activities. To further disrupt drug supply chains and dismantle trafficking networks, 40–50 locations were searched for the first time in the State. The government is also prioritising the upgrade of forensic labs to enhance investigative capabilities.