Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Himachal to introduce Anti-Drug legislation in assembly session

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Feb 22, 2025 09:50 AM IST

A government spokesperson stated that to strengthen legal provisions, impose stricter penalties on repeat offenders and promote rehabilitation for addicts and first-time minor offenders, this legislation will be placed before the House.

To check growing drug menace, the Himachal government is planning to introduce the Himachal Pradesh Anti-Drug Bill in the upcoming assembly session.

To check growing drug menace, the Himachal government is planning to introduce the Himachal Pradesh Anti-Drug Bill in the upcoming assembly session. (Representational image)
To check growing drug menace, the Himachal government is planning to introduce the Himachal Pradesh Anti-Drug Bill in the upcoming assembly session. (Representational image)

A government spokesperson stated that to strengthen legal provisions, impose stricter penalties on repeat offenders and promote rehabilitation for addicts and first-time minor offenders, this legislation will be placed before the House.

Listing the state government’s efforts to combat drug abuse and trafficking, a government spokesperson said in 2024 police arrested 2,515 individuals involved in drug-related activities.

Sharing details, in 2024, the police department seized 368.20 kg of charas, 36.20 kg of opium, 11.14 kg of heroin, 668.67 kg of poppy husk and 33.64 kg of ganja. Additionally, 37,20,654 cannabis plants and 3,78,152 poppy plants were destroyed, while 2,89,68,041 psychotropic substance tablets were seized. The police also arrested 2,515 individuals involved in drug-related activities.

The government spokesperson stated that the police department, in collaboration with various enforcement agencies, has successfully dismantled drug networks, confiscated illicit assets and taken stringent legal action against offenders under the NDPS Act and the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act, 1988.

The government is taking strict action against police personnel and government employees found involved in drug trafficking. In addition to enforcement measures, awareness campaigns are being conducted regularly to educate people about the dangers of drug abuse.

During the year 2024, 45 proposals for preventive detention were submitted, compared to none until 2022 and four detention orders were sanctioned against repeat offenders.

Cracking down on drug-related assets, the government confiscated illegal properties worth 9 crore in 2024 and initiated a systematic drive to seal and demolish properties linked to drug activities. To further disrupt drug supply chains and dismantle trafficking networks, 40–50 locations were searched for the first time in the State. The government is also prioritising the upgrade of forensic labs to enhance investigative capabilities.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On