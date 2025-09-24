Himachal to promote astro, border tourism

To promote astro-tourism in the state for community empowerment in the high-altitude cold desert of Himachal Pradesh, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had formally launched the stargazing facility at Kaza for the local tribal community as part of an entrepreneurship programme. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu formally launched the stargazing facility at Kaza for the local tribal community as part of an entrepreneurship programme. (HT representative)

This programme was a first-of-its-kind effort in the region to harness Spiti’s pristine night skies, minimal light pollution and high-altitude clarity for astro-tourism and stargazing activities. “It is a new beginning in the history of the state and will strengthen the local economy by attracting more tourists in the area,” Sukhu said in a statement issued from Shimla on Tuesday.

High-end computerised telescopes (Sky-Watchers) were also provided to local beneficiaries. These telescopes would be used to conduct night sky observations for tourists, thereby establishing Spiti as a unique destination for astro-tourism via-a-vis providing employment opportunities to the local youth of Kaza, Rangrik and Langza who will be provided training to handle telescopes. A training schedule has been fixed for this Wednesday for the beneficiaries to handle telescopes.

Perched at over 14,500 feet, Langza is widely known as the “fossil village” due to the abundant marine fossils found in its surrounding areas dating back millions of years are abundant in the area, offering a glimpse into a time when the Himalayas were formed.

Known for its pristine environment and near-zero night pollution, Langza is the perfect destination for astronomers, researchers and sky gazers besides its green pastures, snow-clad mountains and barren landscapes offer a lot for visitors. Villagers also believe that Langza is a house to all deities of the valley.

Spokesperson stated that the efforts to promote sky gazing will also rope in local homestays and hotel owners to take benefit of this project. As per data received, around 1,58,580 Indian and 4,570 foreign tourists have visited Spiti and Langza till July 2025, thereby adding to the economy of the region.

Similarly, the state government is making all out efforts to open border tourism. He said that both India and China have agreed to re-opening of border trade and to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Shipki-La. Government of India has initiated discussions with China for resumption of border trade through all three designated points i.e. Shipki-La (Himachal Pradesh), Lipulekh (Uttarakhand) and Nathu La (Sikkim). The Union ministry of tourism in a written communiqué to the chief minister, earlier has conveyed that Shipki-La pass in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh would be added as an additional route towards Mansarovar. The state government would now take this matter with the Union commerce ministry for completing the codal formalities to restart the trade through Shipki-la, said the spokesperson.

Himachal Pradesh already has road connectivity up to Shipki-La making it feasible to develop the necessary base camps and supporting infrastructure for the Yatra.

These initiatives would not only revive traditional border trade but also open new avenues for tourism, cultural exchange, and economic development in Himachal Pradesh.